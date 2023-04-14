Fake members of the traffic police stopped drivers in the previous days, and the Ministry of Interior announced this.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A few days ago, members of the MUP from the Police Administration in Čačak arrested UM (26) and NM (35) due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they had committed the criminal acts of false representation and endangering security. On that occasion, the police stopped a BMW car near Gornji Milanovac with turn signals on, and the said vehicle was driven by UM, while NM was in the passenger seat. Just before they were stopped by the police, they intercepted and checked a Peugeot passenger car driven by a twenty-eight-year-old driver.

How to recognize a fake interceptor

Precisely because of these events, the MUP announced itself on the official Instagram account, where it is explained to citizens how to recognize a real police officer and avoid being a victim of fraud.

“Some of our fellow citizens were victims of persons who falsely presented themselves as traffic police officers. All traffic police officers who control traffic wear a uniform. If you have been a victim of persons impersonating traffic drivers or if you have any information about it, call 192 or report it to the nearest police station,” states the Ministry of Interior and adds:

Citizens who were stopped in traffic control due to a committed violation they have the right to request an inspection of the video on which they can see the vehicle with which the violation was committed, the registration number, as well as other features of the violation, regardless of whether the violation was documented by hand-held radaror by a radar installed in a vehicle without external markings of the police, the so-called interceptor.

Citizens who have been victims of false representation, or have any information about it, can report it to the police at number 192, or at the nearest police station.

(Mondo/Kurir)