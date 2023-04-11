Elena Udrea got rid of the most serious case in which she was involved, Hidroelectrica. The reason: the CCR decided that the case was closed due to the statute of limitations, according to the court portal. At the same time, the judges of the Constitutional Court ordered the confiscation of 3.4 million euros.

Elena Udrea is in prison, having been definitively sentenced to six years in prison for bribery, in the Gala Bute case. In this case, the magistrates from the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ÊCCJ) took into account the decision of the CJEU according to which in the files with European funds and corruption they must not take into account the decisions of the CCR regarding the so-called illegal composition of panels of 3 and 5 judges from the ÎCCJ, if there is a risk of statute of limitations. In the Hidroelectrica case, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected DNA’s request for referral to the EU Court of Justice.

Elena Udrea was accused in the Hidroelectrica file of having received from Bogdan Buzăianu the sum of 3.8 million euros in cash and shares worth 900,000 euros in EVZ, G4Media journalists note.

