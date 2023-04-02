How did 19-year-old Genaro end up going to Scotland, even though he didn’t want to?

Source: Profimedia/Sipa/Cesare Purini

The famous Italian footballer Gennaro Gattuso wore, at the beginning of his senior career, the jersey of the famous Glasgow Rangers.

In the jersey of the team from Ibrox, in the season 1997-98, Gattuso played 34 matches, and to make the whole thing more interesting, young Gattuso, who was then 19 years old, did not want to go to Scotland until his father!

After he passed the youth school of Peruđe and later played in this team’s jersey, he received an offer to join the camp of one of the two most famous Scottish clubs. However, young Đenar didn’t feel like going to the Island…

“I played two matches in Serie B with Perugia and won a promotion, in which I played eight matches without a contract. Then I played the final of the European Championship with Italy for players up to 19 years old. One day I was talking to my father and he told me that representatives of Glasgow Rangers were in town and offered me a contractGattuso said in an interview, continuing:

“However, I didn’t want to go and I told my father that. However, he told me that the amount they are offering is so much that he can’t even write it in full! He told me that it was four times more than he would earn in a lifetime. After I said no again, he said he was going to punch me in the face if I didn’t sign for them. And I ended up doing it! I went to Glasgow, I had nobody with me, I didn’t know two words of English! However, after just two weeks I was more Scottish than some of the home players. I trained three or four times a day, spent hours and hours in the gym. I built myself with that mentality. I knew I wasn’t a good marketer, but I was getting ready to mentally kill my rivals. I dedicated my life to football.”

Valter Smit, who brought Gattuso to Scotland, left the club in 1998, and his successor, Dik Advokat, did not count on Đenar, who returned to Italy.

He signed a contract with Salernitana where he spent a year before moving to Milan.

He became a legend there – he spent as many as 13 years at San Siro and won as many as ten trophies during that time, playing as many as 468 games in this club’s shirt. He then moved for a period of one year to Sion, where he ended his career.

In this club, in parallel with playing, he also performed the role of coach, and later he also commanded the players of Palermo, OFI, Pisa, Milan, Napoli and Valencia, where he had his last coaching engagement.

(mondo.ba)