Home » “How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking video of the NYT
World

“How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking video of the NYT

by admin
“How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking video of the NYT

A video published exclusively by the New York Times shows a group of 12 migrants, including women and children, being forcibly loaded onto a bus on the island of Lesbos, taken onto a Greek Coast Guard ship and then onto a rubber dinghy sent to the drifts in the Aegean. The facts, writes the NYT, date back to April.

The route of the desperate from the Val di Susa to France: 10,000 people in 8 months

irene famà

The video of the migrant boat sent adrift was taken by an Austrian activist who then shared it with the American newspaper. The New York Times tracked down and spoke to 11 of the migrants – from Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea – at a detention center in Izmir, Turkey. Many were still wearing the same clothes they had in the video. Among them was also a six-month-old baby. The migrants said they were forced onto a rubber dinghy and sent adrift. The use of these motorless inflatables had been documented in the past, but the Greek authorities have always denied having left migrants on board.

In a note, Médecins Sans Frontières explains that «on 11 April» its team in Lesvos «had been warned of 103 people arriving on the island who needed urgent medical treatment. That day, the MSF team assisted 91 people without being able to find the other 12. On the same day, a video published today by the New York Times shows a similar number of people being rejected. MSF has repeatedly raised alarms about the serious consequences of direct and indirect violence directed against people on the move in Greece. “In Lesbos, MSF patients have repeatedly told of having been victims of traumatic pushbacks by the border authorities – writes the association -. The Greek and EU authorities must take into consideration these widely documented reports and allegations from different actors, ensuring safe channels and adequate reception conditions for those seeking protection”.

See also  In the UK, a snow storm has held 61 people in a pub for two days

You may also like

Greece: victory for Mitsotakis’ conservatives, according to Tsipras

Elections Greece, the Conservatives at 40%. But Mitsotakis...

Classes continue at Sveti Sava elementary school Info

Tennis, Medvedev conquers the Internazionali Bnl d’Italia

“Palermo, Gomes renews until 2027”

An open letter to the Jewish community of...

Udinese – Director Marino: “I haven’t seen any...

Elections in Greece: Mitsotakis’ conservatives in the lead,...

Every guy cheated on Milena Ćeranić | Entertainment

Greece, Mitsotakis’ conservatives ahead, Pasok surprised. Tsipras’ left...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy