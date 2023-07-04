The new Procurement Code has been effective since 1 July and the MePA tenders, adapted to the new regulatory provisions, are fully effective.

No business disruption on the Electronic market which, from 1 July, sees the new tenders – adapted to the Code and published as early as the beginning of June – fully effective.

How has the MePA changed since July 1?

June 30 was the last day of purchases and negotiations according to the “old” Code and already from the following day, July 1stit was possible place orders and start negotiations according to new Procurement Code.

The company catalogs are always available, even if orders can only be sent to economic operators who have updated the declarations made during the authorization phase. Even for negotiations, only companies that have updated their data can submit an offer.

In both cases, those who cannot participate in negotiations or receive an order will receive a alert from the system that invites the legal representative of the economic operator to proceed with the modification of the declarations issued during the authorization phase, so as to be able to continue working with the Public Administration.

Below is a summary of the news for the PA and economic operators.

Public administrations

The new Code has not generated any changes in the system qualification of Ordering Points (PO) and Instructor Points (PI) but imposes some constraints on the use of negotiation and purchase instruments and on the methods of participation of economic Operators.

Catalog purchases/Orders

Starting from 01 July it is not possible to send orders to suppliers who have not updated their declarations to the new Code.

When the order is sent, the system will verify that the supplier receiving the request is up to date with the declarations. In the event of a negative result, an alert will be shown which will warn of the impossibility of sending the order and at the same time will send an automatic communication to the supplier.

It will only be possible to proceed after the economic operator has regularized his position.

RDO (all types)

There are no differences compared to the current management method, it will be the economic operators who are in compliance with the declarations required for participation.

Furthermore, starting from the effectiveness of the new Code, the filters useful for research according to the new updated declarations will be made available.

businesses

The changes will concern both company-related declarations and commercial declarations where foreseen by the call/category.

Modification of declarations related to the company

You need to access the dashboard and follow the path: Authorization management > profile > Company > Change company > Declarations

In the section Company Statements all the administrative questions required must be answered progressively: the data form compilation status bar allows you to monitor the progress of the section compilation.

For each question the user has:

possibility of obtaining further information modify the answer before submitting it delete any answers already entered. Modification of commercial declarations

The commercial declarations must be updated for each category to which it is qualified and where required by the call/category it is necessary to insert:

the “global turnover” of the company relating to all your activities which will automatically be valid for all the categories subject to modification the “turnover of similar contracts” relating to the specific category.

You need to access the dashboard and follow the path: Authorization management > profile > Company > Categories > Manage categories

The new tenders

The new notices are effective from 1 July: therefore, if the declarations are in order by that date, it will be possible to operate on the MePA in absolute continuity. Instead it will not be possible to receive orders from the PA or participate in RFQs published until the change is completed.

In the absence of the modification, the system will signal the problem according to the following methods:

Catalog orders – upon receipt of an order it cannot be processed directly but you receive a communication inviting you to update the data in the system; RDO – at the start of the participation the operator is blocked and receives an alert inviting him to update the data in the system (any auxiliaries and/or principals and agents must also update their declarations in order to be able to submit an offer).

The news for the Dynamic System

However, the situation is different Dynamic acquisition system. In fact, since 3 July I have published on Purchasing on the Net also i others of the Dynamic Acquisition System adapted to the new Code and the same activity – already open for the Electronic Market – of modifying the declarations made during the authorization phase begins for economic operators.

As regards the negotiations of the dynamic system:

per 30 calendar daysstarting from 3 July (plus any 15 extensions), new specific contracts cannot be calledas required by the standard can be bring to an end trading started before 30 June according to the “old” code.

