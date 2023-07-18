How Horvat Čagalj from Big Brother looks today Fun

Horvat Čagalj was a participant in the fourth season of the Serbian version of Big Brother

Source: YouTube/screenshot/Big Brother

Horvat graduated from the Faculty of Law, and decided to retire from the media, but we can still see him on social networks, where he earned the epithet of influencer. The former reality TV participant revealed that he is the face of a luxury eyewear brand and that “influencing is something that happened spontaneously.”

After leaving the House of Big Brother in Košutnjak, the influencer finished his studies, and then traveled to England where his sister lives and worked as a babysitter.

He managed to reach the finals in Big Brother, after the reality show he also worked as a manager for a while, and today his main interest is fashion, which can be seen on his Instagram.

DO YOU REMEMBER THE CROAT FROM BIG BROTHER? Graduated from law school, then worked as a BABYSITTER for 10 years – now he's bursting with muscles!

