How important it is to choose the right funeral service company

Usually, those who use the services of a funeral home are at a difficult time in their lives. The most important thing in such a period is to have honest people with you to help you, with professionalism, dignity, modesty and respect. Experienced specialists from One Mark International Funeral Home I know that those who turn to them need unconditional support and guidance in making the best decisions for organizing the funeral of their loved one, but also for the repatriation of the deceased.

Focused on the suffering of the one who crosses their threshold, the funeral home professionals help them make the best decisions according to their needs and budget. Choosing the right funeral director to take care of everything can save you a lot of hassle. Thus, here are some criteria that can give you the peace of mind you need when you choose to work with a funeral service company:

Qualified staff and modern equipment

Even if it is necessary to make many important decisions in a very short time, in order to choose a funeral service company correctly it is recommended to check if it has qualified and professional staff, staff that can take care of everything necessary from the consultation to the organization of the memorial service and the memorial after the funeral.

Good and reliable references

Before contacting a funeral company in Bucharest or in any other city, it is recommended to check it. The information on the company’s website is not always enough to make a decision, because it is designed to attract the public. It is advisable to do an Internet search related to the services offered by the company and identify both positive and negative comments in order to decide whether or not it is advisable to work with that company.

The program of the funeral service company

An unfortunate event can happen at any time, it doesn’t matter whether it’s day or night. In order not to be taken by surprise by such an event, the funeral service company must operate non-stop. A 24/7 funeral home is ready to give you the best advice on funeral products and documents.

Quality funeral services

In recent years, the profile market has experienced a considerable expansion and many companies promise to offer the best services, but not all of them can offer a full range of products. With over 20 years of experience, One Mark International Funeral Homes comes to the aid of those in need and has economy packages for retirees, the home/asylum/hospital package, the medium package and the hospital package, all of high quality and low prices . From towels, handkerchiefs, chest and door mourning, wreaths to crosses, caskets and supplies, these are just some of the products you can find around the clock at the company’s headquarters. Together with the company’s specialists, you can discuss each individual product, depending on what type of cross you want to choose or what kind of coffin, wreaths, or towels, but also about all the necessary details. The mortuary offers affordable prices for any budget and has various packages that you can opt for:

Royal Standard Funeral Package with Pension Voucher(covered by the amount offered as death benefit from the state): offers a full range of funeral services, articles for the funeral service, standard products for a traditional funeral.Amber Hospital Package-offers the medium range with 6 corners, with funeral services offered at a basic level: placing the deceased in the coffin, transport to the chapel and church, transport to the cemetery and handling of the deceased during the entire funeral event.Standard Satin Package-offers complete funeral services and fir coffin, including embalming services, but also all the accessories and items needed for the funeral.Brilliant Premium Package– offers all the accessories and services needed for the funeral, a premium coffin with two lids, with a super lacquered finish, made of linden wood or oak, padded, with a lace front.Pearl Funeral Package– offers all the accessories and articles necessary for the funeral, offering in addition to the other packages the natural flower crowns, as well as the fully equipped middle-range casket, made of fir or beech wood.Cremation packageCristal – provides support and the necessary items for families who intend to cremate the body of the deceased, including obtaining the documents related to the cremation, but also keeping the body in legal conditions.

Repatriation of the deceased

Some professional funeral services from One Mark International assume the repatriation of the deceased to other countries.

The funeral home collaborates with specialized funeral service companies in various countries. One Marck International provides you with international funeral transport, meeting all the conditions from a legal and hygienic point of view for the transport to be carried out according to the legal rules, as well as obtaining all the documents.

After the repatriation is completed, the funeral home also takes care of the rest of the details. Together with the bereaved family, I determine the terms in which everything will be carried out, from the choice of a cross, towels, handkerchiefs, as well as the coffin, which you can opt for according to the available budget.

Advantages of professional funeral services from One Mark International:

These complex funeral packages provide complete support to bereaved families in Bucharest in terms of funeral organization and logistical coordination, with One Mark International funeral specialists offering the following advantages:

They offer complete funeral services (funeral goods, organization and transport). They take over the entire logistical coordination for the bereaved family to retreat and overcome those moments with peace. They handle the collection of documents. They offer packages dedicated to every budget (including cremation). They are available non-stop, 24/24.

One Marck International offers the guarantee of the best funeral services in Bucharest and in the surrounding areas, respecting the budget, but also the preferences of the grieving family members. Contact the funeral home today for more details and price quotes.

The funeral home team takes care of the organization and everything necessary for the burial with great discretion, intervening when the situation calls for it, without disturbing the family members, in those moments of deep sadness.

