How is Berlusconi? Zangrillo, "Difficult situation, we are doing our best"

How is Berlusconi? Zangrillo, “Difficult situation, we are doing our best”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​14 minutes ago

Silvio Berlusconi “even in the face of a serious pathology, in a truly difficult situation, is responding well to therapy”. Professor Alberto Zangrillo in charge of the intensive care unit of San Raffaele in Milan, where the former prime minister has been hospitalized since Wednesday for a lung infection in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia,…

