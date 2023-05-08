“How is Jessica?” She also wanted to kill her little son

Half past seven on Sunday morning. The Albanian baker Taulant Malay45 years old, who in Torremaggiore has just stabbed his neighbor with 21 stab wounds Massimo De Santis, with a dozen blows his sixteen year old daughter Gessica and with another six he wounded his wife Tefta, saves only because the girl acted as a shield to defend her, sits down in front of the prosecutor but makes a silent scene. At half past five in the afternoon a second attempt and this time she tells everything. Starting with what she, to say about her, seethed inside him so much that it blinded him: «I didn’t see anything anymore, I had the devil in my brain».

As Malaydefined by all as a loving father and exemplary worker, he grabbed a knife in the kitchen and made a killing. «My wife had already admitted to having an affair with Massimo. She had apologized to me, but I wanted to separate. Saturday night we were in bed, she was chatting with someone. I noticed that she was exchanging messages with Massimo. I haven’t seen it again. I went down to the hall of the building and waited for Massimo to come home after closing the bar. When I saw him in the hall I went up and killed him », she puts it in the record. Then he returns to his apartment and completes the work: he stabs his wifekills the daughter who tries to protect her, only the five-year-old boy is not hit. Terrified, he hides behind the sofa and that’s where his uncles find him, the first to enter the apartment. It is to them that it has now been entrusted. The lawyer Michele Maiellaro, who with his colleague Giacomo Lattanzio defends Malaj, has known the baker for years: «he turned to me for administrative matters. He came to the studio with his wife and Gessica, he always seemed like a mild man to me, he worked at night in the oven, what he did is inexplicable to me ». The first thing he asked his lawyer: «How is Gessica? She’s fine? “. And he asked the same question, insistently, also to the magistrate who interrogated him.

The defenders tell of “a strong bond between the confessed offender and his children”, but according to the investigators it is probable that the man also wanted to kill the child. This is what emerges from the terrible video that the man shot while he was still next to the corpses, then taking care to shoot it via WhatsApp to some friends. A delirium of invectives and claims, but also the signing of the double crime and perhaps the will not to leave anyone alive. “You see, I slaughtered him myself. Enough, now you will rest all day. I killed all three of them », he rants in Albanian. “I have already forgiven my wife once, he is the second. My wife saw it while I was working. I cut him off, I killed all three of them, my daughter too, see here », he continues. He frames Tefta, a wounded woman who moans and drags herself next to Gessica’s body, insults her and then shouts: «Where’s the child? I haven’t finished yet, nobody has come, not even the police.’ Malaj had been in Italy for twenty years, he married Tefta in 2006 and the two children were born in Italy. He worked at night. «He Arrived every evening at eleven and left at seven in the morning. He was very precise. He never got tired », says the owner of the “Latartara” bakery in Torremaggiore who hired him in December. “Even when the shift ended, he kept going until he finished everything.” Between him and Tefta, the neighbors report, there have never been particularly animated quarrels, however unhappiness had been brewing for some time. And in the end it all fell apart.

According to the baker’s report, in the days preceding the double murder husband and wife faced each other, the theme was always that of Tefta’s alleged betrayal. Taulant explains to the prosecutor: «I discovered it several times on the third floor of the building, where De Santis lived». On Sunday they argue again and Malaj closes the discussion by announcing that he wants to separate. But his wife, he adds, convinces him to stay at home. They go to bed and she, again according to the testimony of the baker, “starts chatting with someone, I get suspicious, I look at the phone and find out it’s Massimo”. It is at this point that Malaj begins to “see everything black”, after a while he leaves the house and waits for De Santis to return from the bar. Around two o’clock the man puts the key in the door, the baker leaps on him and stabs him to death. Then Taulant goes home, pounces on his wife and slaughters her daughter. Tefta, is the latest medical bulletin, is in a confidential prognosis but is not in danger of life and will soon be heard by the prosecutor, the husband is in prison in Foggia accused of double homicide and wounding his wife. «The hearing to validate the detention has not yet been scheduled. We have to evaluate everything, even the request for a psychiatric report », his lawyers anticipate.

