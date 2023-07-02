How is New Zealand’s plan to get rid of rats progressing?

In 2016, the New Zealand government announced an ambitious plan to eliminate all rats, Australian opossums and stoats from its territory, which were brought to the islands of the Pacific Ocean by humans and which over the centuries have endangered the existence of many native species of birds, reptiles and insects. Today I am about 4 thousand bird species at risk of extinction, many others have become extinct in recent centuries. The plan has been called “Predator-Free 2050” because it aims to make allochthonous, i.e. non-native, predators disappear by 2050. However, there are those who are skeptical about the fact that we can really succeed and think that in each case requires too many resources.

The biggest problem is the size of New Zealand. In various places in the world, plans for the eradication of invasive animal species have been successfully implemented, but never in such vast territories. New Zealand has an area of ​​267 thousand square kilometers: it is almost as large as Italy, but it is an archipelago made up of more than 600 islands with two very large ones, the South Island and the North Island, of respectively 151 thousand and 113,000 square kilometers largely occupied by cities and private properties. The largest territory that has ever been rat-free so far it’s South Georgiaan island just over 3,500 square kilometers large, a little more than the province of Florence, but close to Antarctica and without people who live there all year round.

To try to create “Predator Free 2050” will therefore need a lot of money, the collaboration of a large number of people and perhaps various technologically advanced tools such as genetic engineering, with all the uncertainties and ethical doubts that it brings with it. So far, the equivalent of 54 million euros has been invested and predator control, capture and killing activities have been launched in a total of 7,570 square kilometers.

Until 1200 the only terrestrial mammals present in the islands that now form New Zealand were some species of bats: the archipelago split from the rest of the emerged lands before mammals spread throughout the planet. The absence of terrestrial predators allowed the evolution of numerous species of mild birds and without major defense instruments that do not exist in other parts of the world. Some, such as kiwis and kakapo parrots, were able to do without the ability to fly because on the ground they were not threatened by carnivorous animals, the main predators being other birds.

Things began to change with the colonization by the Maori, who brought Polynesian rats (A rat running away) on the New Zealand islands: these animals, easy to transport and capable of reproducing a lot and quickly, were used as a reliable source of food for long sea voyages.

A few centuries later, starting from the mid-eighteenth century, European colonization brought brown rats (Norwegian rat) and the black rats (Rattus rattus), which have more or less always infested ships. Other species of mammals also arrived. The most harmful were the trichosuri volpini (Trichosurus foxicula), a species of Australian opossum brought to New Zealand in 1837 to be raised and produced for fur; and the stoats arrived (Ermine weasel), which instead were introduced in 1879 in the hope that they would limit the population of rabbits, which were themselves imported by humans.

Since local species have no defenses against these animals, new generations cannot replace the number of individuals killed by predators. Second a 2010 study non-native land mammals eat more than 26 million birds’ eggs and young each year. Since the arrival of humans nearly a third of New Zealand’s native animal species have gone extinct.

The first attempts to deal with the problem they were made in the late fifties. In 1964, an islet measuring just 0.02 square kilometers was declared rat-free after a group of volunteers distributed poisoned bait for five years to protect the population of barnacle stormbirds nesting there. Since then more than a hundred other small islands have been freed from terrestrial predators, not only thanks to groups of scientists setting traps manually, but also to government initiatives: helicopters have been used several times to distribute poisoned baits on the most small.

On the two main ones, predator-free zones have been created within 27 areas of forest fenced with very high, rat-proof barriers. Within these protected areas, species of birds that are very rare in the rest of the country thrive. One of the largest covers 7 square kilometers.

Until 2007, however, no one had expressed the ambition to eliminate all predatory mammals from New Zealand. The first to do it he was a pensioner returned to the country after 25 years in Australia, Les Kelly: noticing that many of the birds he remembered from his youth had become hard to see, Kelly founded the Predator-Free New Zealand association to convince other people that New Zealand needed to get rid of carnivores invasive. In 2011, the idea was mentioned by Paul Callaghan, a well-known physicist in the country, during a lecture in Zealandia, Wellington’s natural enclosure.

The scientist died a few months later, but he had influenced a group of biologists who in 2015 estimated that in 50 years and with the equivalent of 5 billion euros, predatory mammal species could have been eradicated. The esteem and consensus of many New Zealanders convinced politics and the following year a law identified the three species of rats, opossums, stoats and other less widespread mustelids, i.e. weasels and ferrets, as the animals to be eliminated. The government then founded Predator Free 2050, an independent organization to manage the public and private funds raised for this purpose: on the one hand it finances local projects in which dozens of volunteers distribute traps, on the other supports scientific research to understand, for example, how the DNA of rats could be modified so that they are born of a single sex.

Predator Free 2050 collaborates with universities, NGOs and natural parks, but also with many people willing to place traps and poisoned baits in their gardens, or eager to spend their free time looking for rat feces in the woods. Although the eradication plan involves the killing of millions of animals, and for this too it receives criticism from some, it has the support of many New Zealanders.

The main criticisms of the project, however, concern its actual feasibility and its costs.

At present, in order to free one hectare of territory from predatory mammals, i.e. one hundredth of a square kilometre, they serve from 600 to 1,000 New Zealand dollars, that is 330-560 euros, and to think of eliminating these animals from the whole country, this cost must be reduced. There are those who hope that it will be possible to do so thanks to genetic engineering, that is by spreading animals with genes which, once transmitted to the reference population, would make it extinct without the need for mass killings. But even if the ongoing research should have good results, it is not certain that genetically modified rats or stoats will really be released, also because about twenty years ago the majority of New Zealanders opposed the entry of GMOs into the country.

Meanwhile fenced areas must be constantly defended from small mammals, and even small islands must be monitored because rats can swim at least 800 meters. It cannot be completely ruled out that someone manages to land on an island already freed from the species.

Among the people who have doubts about the feasibility of the Predator Free 2050 project is James Lynch, the founder of the Wellington, Zealandia enclosed natural area. Lately told to BBC to agree with the aim of the project, but to be skeptical «because at the moment there is no toolbox to do it». Lynch believes areas like Zealandia may be enough to ensure the survival of native species. He also says that instead of aiming to kill all of New Zealand’s rats, we should focus only on wooded areas near protected areas, to increase the chances of survival of the birds that escape.

Wildlife conservation expert Wayne Linklater thinks Predator Free 2050 can never succeed, given past failures with rabbits and other invasive animals. The project, he says, would also have wrong ethical premises: «We have pooled a large amount of resources and the passion of people to carry out great cruelty. How can we be so joyful in the face of this suffering?». For Linklater, the campaign for the elimination of rats and other predatory mammals consists in demonizing them to the point of becoming enemies; and humans should not have the right to exterminate them being the main cause of damage to natural ecosystems.

James Russell, one of the biologists who authored the 2015 estimate and a principal spokesperson for the project, he described instead the situation as a sort of ecological “trolley dilemma”: “If we choose not to kill the mammals, we are choosing to let the birds die.” Russell also thinks that an approach like Lynch’s is wrong because it would require great efforts to protect fenced areas indefinitely: according to him, only with the eradication of all alien predators can the problem really be solved.

He himself acknowledges that we can’t really estimate how long it will take to do this, but he is optimistic about technological advances over the next 27 years.

