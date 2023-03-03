Qualcomm Technologies positions itself as the global leader in wireless technology innovation, leading the transition to the next generation of Wi-Fi as the era of Wi-Fi 7 approaches. The company, with 25 years of experience in Wi-Fi technology and more than 6.5 billion Wi-Fi products shipped, is the first company in the Wi-Fi semiconductor industry. Qualcomm has already achieved more than 175 Wi-Fi 7 design wins across all product categories, including nearly every device announced or in development based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform flagship of the company.

As noted in the Mobile World Congress 2023 pavilions, Qualcomm’s success in this area is no accident. The company has already paved the way for the transition to Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which has resulted in the company’s current innovation leadership and partnerships with manufacturers that have enabled the launch or development of more than 1,600 Wi-Fi-enabled products 6 and 6E, including access points, routers, gateways, smartphones, PCs, XRs and more. Qualcomm’s FastConnect product line now powers more than 900 Wi-Fi 6 and 6E-enabled devices launched or in development.

Qualcomm has launched a comprehensive Wi-Fi 7 portfolio since 2022, following the success of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth system for smartphones, PCs and VR/AR/XR devices offers a unique approach from baseband system to antenna. By integrating the new Front-end RF modules (Qualcomm QXM1086 and QXM1083 for 5-7 GHz and 2.4 GHz, respectively), the system leverages Qualcomm’s revolutionary ultraBAW filtering technology and Qualcomm Diplexer to improve wireless performance and energy efficiency.

The High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link functionality of Qualcomm, which allows two channels to be aggregated in the 5GHz and/or 6GHz bands to reach a maximum speed of 5.8 Gbps and provide significantly improved latency over previous generations, is available only on Qualcomm’s FastConnect products. HBS Multi-Link also benefits from Qualcomm’s revolutionary ultraBAW filtering technology, which enables outstanding simultaneous operation in the higher Wi-Fi bands.

Qualcomm’s access point and router products, such as the piattaforme Networking Pro Series Wi-Fi 7 eland Immersive Home Wi-Fi 7 platformsdeliver new Wi-Fi 7 performance standards for network systems premium band for stadiumslarge enterprises and premium home mesh systems.

Wi-Fi 7 is already becoming a reality, with devices like the Xiaomi 13 e 13 Provivo X90 Pro+ e iQOO 11 Pro, Motorola Moto X40, Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro, OnePlus 11 Pro, Nubia Z50 e HONOR