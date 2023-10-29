how it works, what you can see

Great news for TV fans: Swisscom launches the new TV-Box 5, which combines what was born to be together – streaming and TV. It’s the smallest, most diverse and most sustainable ever, but it offers enormous possibilities. Among the new features stand out Google Android TV and the integration of the Google universe, the launch of the streaming partnership with Disney+ and a new superpackage with four services at an advantageous price.

A team of 120 Swisscom developers works every day to make blue TV even better. The fruits of this commitment are not long in coming: from 24 October 2023 Swisscom will launch the new TV-Box 5 with 35% more energy efficiency, half the size of the previous model and almost two thirds of recycled plastic, a material for anything else completely eliminated from the packaging.

The new TV-Box 5: almost a smartphone with a large screen

Tiny and elegant in size, but with a huge range of possibilities. The new blue TV-Box is based on Android TV and integrates the entire world of Google. This allows blue TV subscribers to have unrestricted access to the full range of Android TV services by logging in from their Google account if they wish. There are therefore many advantages for customers, who can use the Google Assistant and the Google Play Store with thousands of apps for the smart TV: from streaming to social media, from gaming to news, from fitness to training. In short, the large TV screen works almost like a smartphone and can be customized by choosing your favorite apps. The TV-Box thus functions as a personal trainer, DJ or video game console. Furthermore, you can now connect headphones and earphones via Bluetooth and easily play music, videos and photos via WLAN thanks to Chromecast built-in.

Next generation streaming: with Disney+ and a new super package

Starting in November, Swisscom will further enrich its streaming offering for blue TV subscribers. As a new addition, they will find the Disney+ streaming service with access to a wide and varied offering of new and exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. The fascinating and rich world of Disney+ offers entertainment for all tastes ranging from documentaries, critically praised dramas, comedies to classic cartoons. blue TV subscribers will thus have at their disposal an unrivaled catalog of major blockbusters including «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3», «The Little Mermaid» and «Avatar – The Way of Water». Series include «Loki» with Tom Hiddleston, «Criminal Minds: Evolution» or «The Mandalorian», the great success from the Star Wars universe.

Il tariff model, an absolute novelty for Switzerlandis decidedly interesting and provides the«Standard with advertising» option for CHF 7.90 per month, while those who prefer to watch Disney+ without advertising can opt for the Standard model at CHF 12.90 or for the third new Premium rate at CHF 17.90, with four simultaneous streams and very high 4K and HDR resolution.

With such a rich offering of unmissable streaming content, the best choice for many customers is a combined package. Swisscom is therefore happy to exclusively present a package that brings together Disney+, Paramount+, Sky Cinema and blue Max under one roof: we are talking about blue SuperMax at CHF 24.90 per month with an annual subscription. Compared to the prices of the individual offers, the saving is over 35%. «For me, I love movies, it’s like Christmas and New Year combined», declares Dirk Wierzbitzki. «On the other hand, blue TV has been doing just this for 17 years: we combine what was born to be together and offer our customers the whole world of entertainment.»

Managing streaming subscriptions has never been easier: in the online customer area, under “My Selection”, Swisscom customers will find a complete list of their streaming services, as well as numerous interesting offers. It takes just a few clicks to add or remove a service. The monthly billing takes place on the usual Swisscom invoice.

Share this article:

Share this: Facebook

X

