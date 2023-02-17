Last December, the Japanese government approved a historic reform with which, after decades spent without a regular army and applying a pacifist foreign policy, the country decided to rearm. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has released three new defense documents that completely change the country’s military and strategic set-up. They predict, among other things, a sharp increase in defense spending, new military capabilities, the purchase of long-range missiles.

The importance of Japan’s rearmament is partly historical, because the constitution Japan, wanted by the Allies after the Second World War, maintains that the country “will not recognize the right to belligerence” and that “land, marine and air forces or any other war potential will never be maintained”. But it is also political and military: although it is going through a long phase of stagnation, Japan is the third largest economy in the world, and its greater investment in the military could have important consequences throughout the region, and beyond.

A pacifist nation?

Japan emerged from World War II as a militarily defeated and materially devastated country. Not only for the two atomic bombs dropped in August 1945, but above all for the destruction that the war brought to the whole country. Less known than the events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the incendiary bombings that the Allies made on other cities in Japan. Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka, Kobe, Shizuoka were largely razed to the ground, given that at the time most of the structures were made of wood. THE bombing of Tokyo they killed over 100,000 people in one night. During the Battle of Okinawa about half of the civilians on the island died. The then Japanese government, which had decided to wage “total war,” drove the country into starvation and ruin.

But the most profound consequence of Imperial Japan’s defeat was its moral defeat. Militarism, the imperialist mission, aggressive expansionism and the authoritarian political system itself were destroyed by the country’s unconditional surrender. The constitution, adopted in 1947 during the US occupation, thus embodied a determination to prevent the return of a system that had brought Japan to ruin and inflicted immense suffering on neighboring countries.

Since then, no Japanese government has ever amended the constitution, but its interpretation has undergone some changes over the years. Today Japan has Self-Defense Forces – known in Japanese as Jieitai, or with the English acronym of SDF – which cannot be defined as armed forces but which in essence are equally charged with defending the security and integrity of the country from external threats .

Over the past decade, this ongoing reinterpretation has changed pace as the regional landscape in which Japan finds itself has become increasingly unstable. The development of North Korean nuclear weapons, Chinese military modernization and finally the outbreak of war in Ukraine have radically changed the way the country perceives its place in East Asia.

For example, in the case of a hypothetical conflict between China and the United States in the Taiwan Strait, it would be virtually impossible for Japan to avoid involvement since it hosts numerous US ally military bases on its territory. But while that prospect has long remained a remote possibility, the tensions around Taiwan and above the Russian invasion of Ukraine they spread awareness in Japan that a war must be considered as a possible option.

From this point of view, 2022 was the year that concluded the decades-long national debate on what the country’s identity is and, therefore, on which path to follow on a military level.

The Japanese now mostly support the idea that the country must rearm in order to defend itself from external threats. At the beginning of the 2000s, there was no consensus among the population as widespread as today on the issue of security and indeed an action of rearmament would have been considered extremely controversial, and openly contested by a large part of civil society. Today things have changed.

Defense reform

The reform represents a major change for the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The most obvious concerns military spending. Since 1976, the country has kept military spending arbitrarily within 1 percent of GDP. This self-imposed constraint fell in December when the Japanese government determined that military spending should be increased by up to 2 percent within five years. The increase should do grow the five-year defense budget from 27.5 trillion to 43 trillion yen (i.e. from 194 billion to 303 billion euros at the current exchange rate): it would be sufficient to position the country as the third largest power in the world, after the United States and China, by size of military budget. In the budget law proposed for the fiscal year that will begin in April, the government already foresees a increased military spending by 26.3 percent compared to the current year.

The most interesting aspect, however, concerns the new capabilities that Japan intends to adopt. If the strengthening of the cybersecurity unit is a step forward for a country that until now had quite neglected this area, the decision to acquire counterattack capabilities is undoubtedly much more relevant from a strategic point of view.

Counterattack capability means an arsenal of long-range precision missiles, capable of striking deep into the territory of a hostile country (such as China or North Korea) to disable its offensive military potential or strategic infrastructure. Japan has never possessed weapons of this type and, in addition to the planned purchase of 500 US-made Tomahawk missiles, plans to develop its own with the aim of improving its ability to deter possible external attacks.

The goal of 2 percent of GDP in military spending to be reached by the end of the 2027-2028 fiscal year brings Japan in line with NATO’s military spending standards, with which Kishida has attempted to forge ever closer ties in the ‘last year. The alliance with the United States remains the pillar around which the country has structured its defense but the events of recent years, from the fall of Kabul to the invasion of Ukraine, have persuaded Japan that this guarantee is not enough and that on the contrary, their military capabilities should be enriched.

In addition to expanding its military capabilities and strengthening its alliance with the United States, Japan is seeking to deepen its strategic relationships with the other countries that are part of the US alliance system: primarily Australia and the United Kingdom. Italy too is one of the partners with whom Kishida intends to expand defense cooperation.

Japan will not be a military power

While it’s a historic change, Japan has no plans to transform itself back into a military power. The strategic and constitutional structure remains exclusively defensive, although the reform recognizes that the surrounding strategic environment is “as serious and complex as it has never been since the end of the Second World War”.

Furthermore, this rearmament process has to deal with major internal limitations. Financing such an increase in public spending it will not be easy at all for a country that is already highly indebted, afflicted by demographic decline and unable to restart economic growth. There is much discussion in Japan about the possibility of issuing new debt to finance the new military budget. The most likely alternative is for the government to increase the tax burden on citizens to support this expenditure, but this is a politically delicate decision. Kishida has already made it clear that he does not want to raise taxes without first obtaining the required consent of the votersbut the incumbent prime minister’s poll weakness makes the prospect of an early vote quite unlikely.

Then there is an unavoidable basic question: the self-defense forces they don’t have enough staff. For nearly a decade, the Jieitai have struggled to attract recruits to fill their ranks, and demographic projections for the future are narrow the pool of young people that recruiters can contact. The Japanese authorities are trying to make the military career more attractive but the competition for the job offer of private companies is considerable, both in terms of employment prospects and social prestige.