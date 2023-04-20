Home » How Lidija Vukićević looks live | Entertainment
World

How Lidija Vukićević looks live | Entertainment

by admin
How Lidija Vukićević looks live | Entertainment

Serbian actress Lidija Vukićević captured in an unusual edition

Source: Instagram/lidijavukicevic/printscreen

Lidija Vukićević, the actress who became famous in the series “Bolji život” as Violeta Popadić, is considered one of the most attractive Serbian actresses for whom “time has stopped”.

In recent years, Lidija has been showing the interior of her new home, which she decorated herself, on social networks, as well as her sculpted figure in swimwear. Her pictures are liked by thousands of people and everyone writes in the comments that she hasn’t aged a day and is looking for a “recipe” for a perfect look.

Now the Paparazzo hunting team filmed Lidia at the airport, as she was leaving the building where her son was waiting for her, dressed in a leather jacket and tight jeans. Lidija was smiling, posing with people who asked to take pictures with her, but also showed that she looks even better live than on Instagram.

See also her Instagram photos:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

78 people died in the crush for a...

Tunisia: Saied tightens on repression, but the West...

Juventus, the many sensations and the right to...

Juve, the times of justice and the Champions...

Sufjan Stevens will publish “Reflections”, his soundtrack for...

The Dantz will feature Jeff Mills, John Talabot...

The auto industry in Europe is in trouble...

Ukraine, latest news. “Explosion” over Kiev, for the...

Abuse of job insecurity and fixed-term contracts, Europe...

This is why Lula was first celebrated by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy