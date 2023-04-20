How Lidija Vukićević looks live | Entertainment

Serbian actress Lidija Vukićević captured in an unusual edition

Source: Instagram/lidijavukicevic/printscreen

Lidija Vukićević, the actress who became famous in the series “Bolji život” as Violeta Popadić, is considered one of the most attractive Serbian actresses for whom “time has stopped”.

In recent years, Lidija has been showing the interior of her new home, which she decorated herself, on social networks, as well as her sculpted figure in swimwear. Her pictures are liked by thousands of people and everyone writes in the comments that she hasn’t aged a day and is looking for a “recipe” for a perfect look.

Now the Paparazzo hunting team filmed Lidia at the airport, as she was leaving the building where her son was waiting for her, dressed in a leather jacket and tight jeans. Lidija was smiling, posing with people who asked to take pictures with her, but also showed that she looks even better live than on Instagram.



See also her Instagram photos:

