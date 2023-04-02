Do you know how loneliness affects health?

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Youtube/Prva TV

Are single people happier than those in a relationship and how does this affect mental health, as a guest on Prva, explained therapist Vlada Ilić.

At the very beginning, therapist Ilić pointed out that it is necessary to respect the decision of anyone who decides to be alone for any reason. And only in those cases when it is a decision, but not if there is fear or pride behind it.

“We are beings of love, created from love, we live in love and it is necessary for us in every way, and any long period without love and closeness is harmful to health,” explained the therapist.

Also, Divna Milovanović, a famous composer and influencer who deals with love relationships, was a guest on the show. She pointed out that for a healthy person it is necessary to be able to be alone, but also to be able to be in a relationship.

“On the other hand, loneliness should not become our chronic condition and make us unable to function as a couple. What I notice with people who are alone for a long time is that they find it harder to enter into relationships, the criteria start to be more and more unrealistic.” , added Divna.

The therapist also reminded us how important closeness is for our health, and pointed out that we need at least five hugs for at least 23 seconds a day to “survive”. When it comes to how to recognize the ideal partner for ourselves, the therapist said:

“It’s always important what’s on the soul and it’s important that we click with each other, that there is chemistry between us. Not the idea of ​​making a list of what are negative and what are positive sides”. On the other hand, as Divna pointed out, important is to make ourselves aware of the rational part:

“It is important to make people aware that the radio has its own function, as well as emotions, and to teach them to cooperate,” she pointed out at the end.

