How long can the fuel stay in the tank | Info

Gasoline in the tank should be used after a maximum of two to three months after pouring.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Long standing fuel in the car tank we cannot compare with quality wines, which gain in quality over time if they are stored in the correct way. Gasoline and diesel cannot sit in the tanks for too longthat is, they can, but in that case they will lose the properties of i if you start the car after months of not using it, there could be a problemwrites RevijaHAK.

Gasoline in the tank should be used after a maximum of two to three months after pouring. Otherwise, it will become a liquid that could harm your engine. Diesel in the fuel tank it can “last” just as short. There are bacteria in the biodiesel, with which the diesel is mixed, which will start to act on the fuel and create a muddy residue when it is left standing. Corrosion of the fuel tank or blockage of the fuel supply system may occur.

The diesel in the tank should be used up in approximately three months, and no later than six months after pouring. All these are, of course, general recommendations because no one knows how much fuel is in your car, what the temperature is, how much oxygen is in the tank.

How to recognize expired fuel?

The check engine light will come on, which, of course, can also be on for a myriad of other reasons. In that case, the advice is to take your vehicle to a service center where they will find the cause of the problem. Also, the engine may have problems with ignition, rough idling, or loss of power when accelerating. If “rotten” fuel is found to be the cause, it must be drained from the tank.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:14 Poured fuel for 9,000 and ran away from the pump in Altina Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

