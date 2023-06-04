Home » How long do intimate relationships last on average | Fun
A scientific study showed how long intimate relationships last on average!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Vadym_Hunko

And while some are honorary “marathoners”, more precisely, their intimate relationships last longer than the average says, others are satisfied with the title of “sprinter”, i.e. on shorter routes in the bed. However, a respected expert in the treatment of male intimate problems, Dr. Harry Fish put an end to various speculations.

In research for his book “The Naked Truth – The Ultimate Sex Education for Adults” he discovered that as many as 43 percent of couples on average do not make love for more than two minutes. In 27 percent of people, intimate relations last from three to seven minutes on average, for 18 percent of them the pleasure is continuous from seven to 15 minutes, while only 12 percent of couples say that their intimate relations, i.e. penetration itself, lasts from 15 minutes to several hours. .

He cites men as the main “culprits” for this, although premature ejaculation is considered a condition in which intimate excitement cannot be controlled for more than a minute. More than 90% of women cannot climax within two minutes, so in such a relationship their satisfaction definitely suffers.

“There is great variation between couples, so some really make love for up to an hour, but there are significantly more whose passionate sessions are short,” said Dr. Fish. He adds that men who cannot delay climax two minutes after the beginning of intercourse, but cannot experience it after 40 minutes of making love, should definitely visit their doctor.

