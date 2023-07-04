How long does mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and sour cream last in the fridge | Magazine

Do you know how to recognize spoiled spreads?

Cleaning out the fridge can often reveal spreads that are long past their shelf life. However, it is true that it also happens that we open spreads that seem spoiled to us, and for which the expiration date is not approaching. Should we then throw these spreads away or keep them? According to nutritionist Mary Sabat, there are some general rules that we should follow.

The first and most important thing is to know whether the package is open or not. Spreads that have not been opened have a longer shelf life because they have not been exposed to external influences that accelerate the growth of bacteria. After opening the package, the shelf life is significantly reduced. The label “best before” refers to the period when the product is of the best quality, taste and texture.

These are spreads that you should not consume after the expiry date:

Mayonnaise

According to the recommendations of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Mayonnaise should be thrown away no later than two months after opening. Mayonnaise usually contains acids that prevent spoilage and kill bacteria. However, if the mayonnaise, for example, has been standing in the sun all day while preparing the barbecue, it is best to throw it away before the expiration date. If you notice that mayonnaise changed color or became too watery, throw it away, regardless of whether it has expired or not.

Sour cream

Sour cream can spoil much faster than other dairy products. According to the recommendations of the US Department of Agriculture, it should be stored in the refrigerator for one to three weeks. However, if you notice that the liquid form forms too much on the surface, it is a sign that you should use it in the next two days. Never freeze sour cream.

Mustard

Mustard is a durable ingredient and you won’t have any problems using it throughout the grilling season. Mustard stays good for a year after opening if you keep it in the fridge. The recommendation to refrigerate the mustard after opening is related to preserving quality, not safety. Spoiled mustard will have an unpleasant smell and taste.

Ketchup

Just like mustard, ketchup should also be refrigerated immediately after opening. In this way, its quality is preserved. Unlike sengfa, ketchup will keep its quality for about six months after opening. After that it can become sour.

