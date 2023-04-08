A nice omelette is ideal when you don’t want to waste time cooking but also want something good and satisfying. But how many eggs should you eat in a week? Here’s what the experts reveal.

The opinion on the effects of eggs on our body is many, different and sometimes conflicting. Understanding where the truth is is quite difficult. Today we try to shed some light on their benefits and their negative effects. They are rich in proteins that we could define as noble.

There are a dozen grams of them for every 100 grams of food. The protein value of eggs is very high. However, they also contain fats and carbohydrates (the latter in smaller quantities). They also contain cholesterol and have a low calorie contentpari a 130 Kcal/100 g.

How many eggs should you eat in a week? Here is the truth

It is a very nutritious food, but how many eggs should you eat in a week? Some nutritionists they are convinced that eating them can also help to lose weight. They are especially good if eaten for breakfast.

They also manage to immediately give a sense of satiety.

Thanks to the presence of lutein and zeaxanthin, they can be considered antioxidants capable of helping in the prevention of eye diseases such as the very common cataract and the scary macular degeneration. They are rich in choline, an important element for the brain, liver and other important organs. Many prefer only the albumen, discarding the yolk but it’s where the nutrients are found. In egg white, on the other hand, there are only proteins and lots of water.

You can create many recipes with eggs. But what is the limit in quantity? The contraindications they are low in egg intake. Surely people suffering from allergies (a widespread allergy especially among children) should not consume them.

The fact that it contains a lot of cholesterol, makes it the number one of people suffering from high cholesterol. In many, however, demonize him, wrong. In reality, eggs have only minimal effects on blood cholesterol levels. For some experts, egg consumption is also useful for improving the lipid profile, raising HDL cholesterol levels (commonly called “good” cholesterol) and modifying LDL cholesterol (known as “bad” cholesterol).

Studies have never found a link between cardiovascular disease and eggs. Of course, consuming them can be detrimental to the people we can define as “hyper-responders” to dietary cholesterol, something congenital. For these subjects the egg is not the ideal food. According to experts, even those with type 2 diabetes should limit their consumption.

The number of eggs allowed

It is advisable not to overdo the eggs. A couple of eggs a week should be consumed (in some diets you can even reach 5 eggs a week). There limitation it applies only to the subjects that we have highlighted above. If you don’t suffer from particular pathologies, you can also consume 5 of them.

Let’s not forget, however, that not only the eggs that we eat directly but also those that we introduce into the egg should be counted our body indirectly (with biscuits, cakes, etc).

It is not a good idea to give them up due to the high content of nutrients. Furthermore, they are cheap and very versatile: they can be used for many recipes, very quick to prepare. Sometimes eggs should be considered as part of the entire diet.