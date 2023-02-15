Home World “How many idiots are there here?” – TV Courier
The words spoken on Tuesday afternoon by the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy, l’ungherese Oliver Várhelyiat the end of the debate on EU enlargement to the Western Balkans in the plenary session in Strasbourg, where he answered questions from MEPs: “How many other idiots are there left?”he said in Hungarian.

The president of the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola, asked the services of the presidency to deal with the matter. Instead, the Hungarian opposition Democratic Coalition demanded Várhelyi’s immediate resignation.

His Twitter l’ex primer belgian Guy Verhofstadt, MEP of Renew Europe, made matters worse: “Von der Leyen must fire him immediately… otherwise he risks losing the trust of the entire European Parliament!” (text by Francesca Basso) (LaPresse)

