Home » How many inhabitants does Republika Srpska have? Info
World

How many inhabitants does Republika Srpska have? Info

by admin
How many inhabitants does Republika Srpska have? Info

According to the estimate, 1,120,236 inhabitants lived in the Republika Srpska last year, according to the data of the Republic Institute of Statistics.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Of the estimated population, 551,376 are male and 568,860 are female.

Population estimate for the period 2017-2022. is based on the results obtained from the 2013 Census of Population, Households and Dwellings.

According to the population estimate at the beginning of this period (in 2017), there were 1,153,107 inhabitants in Srpska, and that number has been decreasing year by year.

According to census data from 2013, 1,171,179 inhabitants lived in Srpska.

(SRNA)

See also  Panzica from Termita wins the Sicilian contest and takes off the ticket for Zelig

You may also like

Italy lifts the ban on the sale of...

Li Jiachao: The retail industry is closely related...

“A marina of books” is back, the independent...

Bagheria, the city council rejects the three-year plan...

UFO public hearing: Five discoveries by NASA’s UFO...

The slaves of ChatGpt – World and Mission

An ethics for algorithms – World and Mission

Udinese market – Hunt for post Beto /...

Udinese – Samardzic talks about the future: “I...

Qatar signs 15-year LNG supply deal with Bangladesh...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy