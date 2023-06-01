How many inhabitants does Republika Srpska have? Info

According to the estimate, 1,120,236 inhabitants lived in the Republika Srpska last year, according to the data of the Republic Institute of Statistics.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Of the estimated population, 551,376 are male and 568,860 are female.

Population estimate for the period 2017-2022. is based on the results obtained from the 2013 Census of Population, Households and Dwellings.

According to the population estimate at the beginning of this period (in 2017), there were 1,153,107 inhabitants in Srpska, and that number has been decreasing year by year.

According to census data from 2013, 1,171,179 inhabitants lived in Srpska.

(SRNA)