What number do you think is “normal”?

Source: Shutterstock/Dragana Gordic

He believes that men have a stronger libido than women, and therefore that they need much less to experience excitement. Sometimes just some “cheeky” picture is enough for them to feel the tingling “down there”, sometimes the cause is just a look at a pretty woman, and it’s not uncommon for an erotic text to excite them… And when all these “stimulations” come together, do is it possible to estimate how many times a man experiences an erection on average during the day?

Many experts on intimate relationships have dealt with this issue, and laymen have their own theories… So in a British show, the presenter, analyzing the relationships of a couple from a popular reality show, concluded that the stronger sex experiences excitement at least 40 times a day. It doesn’t sound very pleasant, and by God it’s not even possible (as long as we’re talking about the most powerful “specimen”), what do you think?

How many times do you think men experience arousal on average in a day?

How many times a day does the average man experience an erection? Once, to twice 40%

(2)









Back to voting





And which of these is true, the doctor found out. Look for his answer on the next page, only click on the arrow…