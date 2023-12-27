How Mexico became the third country in the world with the most asylum seekers in 2023

The Migratory Flow in Mexico Skyrocketed by 71.2% in 2023

According to a report from the Migration Policy Unit of the National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico, between last January and November, there was an influx of 486,424 migrants who were “presented” (detained) in Mexico. This is a significant increase from 2022, when the figure was 284,113 migrants.

Mexico has positioned itself as the third country in the world with the most requests for refuge, according to estimates by the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the nation.

In the first 11 months of 2023, a large number of migrants arrived in Mexico, with the largest flow of irregular migrants recorded in November, followed by September and October.

The INM registered 176,023 migrants coming from South America, 171,353 from Central America, and 56,326 from the Caribbean islands. Additionally, 47,422 migrants came from Africa and 32,834 came from Asia. The data indicates that many migrants apply for residency in Mexico but do not intend to settle in the country.

Giovanni Lepri, the UNHCR representative in Mexico, estimated that asylum applications in Mexico in 2023 have set a new record, putting the country among the first three nations with the highest number of refugee requests, along with the United States and Germany.

Refugee applications in Mexico have grown more than 100 times in the last 10 years, with 136,934 applications having been received by the end of November.

The UNHCR representative noted that “half of the people on the move have declared that the reason for entering Mexico has been caused by violence, persecution, or issues linked to an impossibility of staying in their countries” – all factors that would qualify them as refugees.

The city of Tapachula has the most applicants for refuge, with a total of 74,945 foreigners in the country as of November 30, while Mexico City has received 30,201 applications.

The high level of arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers has prompted a visit from a US delegation to Mexico. The delegation will be led by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to address “unprecedented irregular migration” in the region and seek new measures to address the crisis.

