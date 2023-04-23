How Mirka Vasiljević and Vujadin Savić met Entertainment

Mirka Vasiljević revealed how the love story began between her and soccer player Vujadin Savić, with whom she has four children.

The famous Serbian actress was now a guest on the show “Sceniranja” broadcast on Kurir TV, and talked about their relationship. Mirka revealed that she and Vujadin have known each other since childhood. As she explained, Vujadin’s family had a summer house in Zlatibor, where Mirka often spent time with her family.

Since Zlatibor back then was different than today, all the children played in the same places, including Vujadin and Mirka.

“We’ve known each other since early childhood, however, we weren’t even aware that we knew each other. I spent a lot of time with my family in Zlatibor, we played together very often, we were at the playgrounds. My parents knew about him from the media and now that we were talking about those situations, the Vujadins remembered that he was there with me,” said the actress.

As they both went to school in the city center, they started going out to similar places, which resulted in them seeing each other often. However, the real turning point happened when they met again at the age of 19 and went for coffee.

“He really invited me for that coffee and it wasn’t just let’s see each other for coffee, as they usually say. From that coffee, we became inseparable to this day, I hope for the rest of our lives,” the actress concluded.

