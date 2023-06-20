How much air is left in the submarine Titan | Info

How much air is left in the missing submarine “Titan”, and what detail complicates the originally planned rescue mission? The whole world is following this case, five people trapped under water!

Source: YouTube/CBC NL

The missing submarine with five people, which was going down to “see” the wreck of the ship “Titanic”, sent its last signal 15 minutes before landing on the target.

Submarine “Titan” owned by the company “OceanGate Expeditions”, which includes the British billionaire Hamish Harding, she sent her last signal an hour and 45 minutes after she dived. The submarine takes tourists on a tour of the wreck of the ship “Titanic”, which sank in 1912.

A terrifying race against time has begun, because there are air reserves in the submarine, but they will last until Thursday midnight, according to the British media..

Submarine “Titan” it is located at a depth of about 3,810 meters, and experts fear that the rescue mission will not be able to be carried out by US Navy submarines with a crew, whose maximum diving depth is about 600 meters. The only way to reach the “Titan” is by using a remote-controlled, unmanned submarine.

Source: YouTube/CBC NL

Former member of the Coast Guard John Mixon told “Fox News” that the situation is extremely serious and unpredictable.

“It’s hard to say what happened if all communication is lost. We won’t know until we find the submarine. But it’s clear that something happened very quickly and very tragically.“, he said.

The company “OceanGate Expeditions” charges 228,400 euros to go down to the “Titanic”, and those interested do not have to have previous diving experience.

