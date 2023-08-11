How much do adult film actresses earn | Magazine

The leading agent in the adult industry reveals all about the earnings of actors and the payment of intimate scenes.

Source: instagram/miakhalifa/lanarhodes

Do you have any idea how much adult actors make? Many would say that it is about fabulous numbers, because it is about undressing and hot “action” in front of the cameras. However, the truth is completely different, even if the leading agent in this industry, Derek Hay from “LA direct models” is to be believed. In his company, he has more than 2,000 men and women employed for whom the same rule applies: how much they are willing to do – how much they will be paid.

If women agree to anal scenes, double penetration, they will earn more, but this does not apply to men. As Derek points out, the woman in adult films should have the main role, while the man’s role is secondary. The reason for this lies in the statistics that the audience of these films is made up of 70 percent men and 30 percent women. As the agent says, women on average earn about $1,000 for a scene with a man, while a scene with a woman will make $700. Prices vary depending on it whether the actor or actress is famous, from their age, appearance and agent.

“She’s getting married, for whatever special reasons – like shooting her first anal scene, first interracial scene, first scene with three, four or five men and the like, such scenes are charged separately and extra,” Hay told The Independent, pointing out that it’s usually between $2,000 and $6,000.

While the gender pay gap is pretty much everywhere, the adult industry is an exception. The films are mostly focused on women, their genitals, body and face. In addition, there is an established opinion that women are the ones who lose the most if they enter this business, primarily in terms of reputation. So men in movies are “cheaper” because they earn from 100 to 150 dollars per scene. It is interesting that the statistics showed that every second, 300,000 people watch movies for adults, of which women make up 25 to 33 percent of viewers.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:05 Tips for intimate relationships Source: Instagram/nicole_thesexprofessor

Source: Instagram/nicole_thesexprofessor

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

