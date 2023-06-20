How much does a 1000 euro loan cost now | Info

For a loan of 5,000 euros that the client will repay over 5 years at an interest rate of 10 percent, which is the most favorable possible, the installments would be 106 euros, and the total amount he would repay is 6,300 euros.

The demand for cash loans in Serbia is not abating. On the contrary, it grows every month, and as the summer progresses, citizens reach for loans from banks more and more easily. These are not large amounts, the bankers tell us, some take 1,000 euros, some two or three, some just enough to cover the costs of a trip to the sea, and some borrow up to 5,000 euros.

More than 3.3 thousand billion dinars was the debt for bank loans in Serbia at the end of May, which is 0.4 percent more than a month earlier, according to the March Credit Report of the Association of Banks of Serbia. And all this despite the constant growth of Euribor and interest rates on loans both in Serbia and globally!

Cash loans are undoubtedly leading the way and have grown by as much as 11.2 percent in a year! Today, citizens’ loans make up about 60 percent of total loans and total more than 663 billion dinars! In second place are housing and adaptation loans, which amounted to 631.3 billion dinars on the last day of March.

We look at the growth trend from year to year, from month to month, and despite the interest rates, which rose from last year’s 8 to 9 percent on average to 11 to 12 percent and more. There are no more offers with interest, which at certain banks was not even one percent. We were talking about small amounts of up to 100,000 dinars, and a loan that in the end costs only 3,000 to 5,000 dinars more.

If you were to go for a bigger loan with a longer repayment term, the example says the following.

For a loan of 5,000 euros that the client will pay back over 5 years at an interest rate of 10 percent, which is the most favorable possible, the installments would be 106 euros, and the total amount he would pay back is 6,300 euros. And that is in the best possible case, otherwise you should count on ten euros a month or more.

It is also important to know that for those clients who apply online, a loan in most banks is cheaper.

“We have a demand for cash loans. They are not large amounts – one thousand, two, up to 5,000 euros. People also take them for vacations. Many also use these types of loans to buy used cars,” they told us in a bank.

What is important about cash loans, however, is that you can easily fall into your own trap. That is why it is beneficial, experts say, to adhere to a few things.

“Serbian citizens mostly use cash loans for unplanned expenses, travel, apartment renovation and similar expenses. This type of loan can be of great help if the offer is carefully chosen and the money is used carefully. First of all, it is important to review the possibilities before borrowing, calculate the approximate amount of the installment and whether, after the deduction, there is enough money left for other living expenses. The advice is not to worry about the amount or the repayment period. You should take as much money as you need and calculate the optimal repayment term,” they state in Kamatica. .

By the way, June 30 is coming, when everyone will see a new increase in interest and installments on housing loans.

