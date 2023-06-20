Home » How much does a 1000 euro loan cost now | Info
World

How much does a 1000 euro loan cost now | Info

by admin
How much does a 1000 euro loan cost now | Info

For a loan of 5,000 euros that the client will repay over 5 years at an interest rate of 10 percent, which is the most favorable possible, the installments would be 106 euros, and the total amount he would repay is 6,300 euros.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić/Shutterstock

The demand for cash loans in Serbia is not abating. On the contrary, it grows every month, and as the summer progresses, citizens reach for loans from banks more and more easily. These are not large amounts, the bankers tell us, some take 1,000 euros, some two or three, some just enough to cover the costs of a trip to the sea, and some borrow up to 5,000 euros.

More than 3.3 thousand billion dinars was the debt for bank loans in Serbia at the end of May, which is 0.4 percent more than a month earlier, according to the March Credit Report of the Association of Banks of Serbia. And all this despite the constant growth of Euribor and interest rates on loans both in Serbia and globally!

Cash loans are undoubtedly leading the way and have grown by as much as 11.2 percent in a year! Today, citizens’ loans make up about 60 percent of total loans and total more than 663 billion dinars! In second place are housing and adaptation loans, which amounted to 631.3 billion dinars on the last day of March.

We look at the growth trend from year to year, from month to month, and despite the interest rates, which rose from last year’s 8 to 9 percent on average to 11 to 12 percent and more. There are no more offers with interest, which at certain banks was not even one percent. We were talking about small amounts of up to 100,000 dinars, and a loan that in the end costs only 3,000 to 5,000 dinars more.

See also  Haiti at the mercy of armed gangs. Médecins sans Frontières also throws in the towel

If you were to go for a bigger loan with a longer repayment term, the example says the following.

For a loan of 5,000 euros that the client will pay back over 5 years at an interest rate of 10 percent, which is the most favorable possible, the installments would be 106 euros, and the total amount he would pay back is 6,300 euros. And that is in the best possible case, otherwise you should count on ten euros a month or more.

It is also important to know that for those clients who apply online, a loan in most banks is cheaper.

“We have a demand for cash loans. They are not large amounts – one thousand, two, up to 5,000 euros. People also take them for vacations. Many also use these types of loans to buy used cars,” they told us in a bank.

What is important about cash loans, however, is that you can easily fall into your own trap. That is why it is beneficial, experts say, to adhere to a few things.

“Serbian citizens mostly use cash loans for unplanned expenses, travel, apartment renovation and similar expenses. This type of loan can be of great help if the offer is carefully chosen and the money is used carefully. First of all, it is important to review the possibilities before borrowing, calculate the approximate amount of the installment and whether, after the deduction, there is enough money left for other living expenses. The advice is not to worry about the amount or the repayment period. You should take as much money as you need and calculate the optimal repayment term,” they state in Kamatica. .

By the way, June 30 is coming, when everyone will see a new increase in interest and installments on housing loans.

See also  Novak Djokovic sang the hymn to God of Justice at Roland Garros 2023 | Sports

(WORLD/Blic)

You may also like

Environmental activists on Trgovska Gora | Info

The disappearance of Kata and the responsibilities of...

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian military helicopter

Matteo Di Pietro’s uncle and lawyer acquits his...

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia, alarm in 10 regions

Macron: the Italian-French missiles operating in Ukraine

Progress in Russia-Uzbekistan situation: Russia claims to repel...

in the courtroom in prison for a new...

What does Nikita look like today | Fun

Road test and reviews of the new Renault...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy