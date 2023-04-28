How much does it cost to go to the MET Gala 2023? – FASHION WORLD

O MET Gala 2023 takes place on Monday, May 1st. It is the opening event of the exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

The guest list is signed by Anna Wintour, who pay U$ 50 thousand (about R$ 250 thousand) for the ticket. A six-seater table costs US$ 300,000 – without discount.

The ticket gives you first-hand access to the exhibition, cocktail and dinner. But… Mainly to be ‘seen’ at the hottest fashion party of the year!

They say that celebrities do not pay this amount, but the brands that will dress them. However, recently there was a rumor that model Kate Upton had to pay $25,000 to secure her invitation.

Whether it’s true or not, it’s hard to know. The only certainty: it is excellent publicity for any top brand to have their clothes on a star, like Lady Gaga or Nicole Kidman. They are guarantees of spontaneous media with photos spread around the world!