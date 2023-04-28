Home » How much does it cost to go to the MET Gala 2023? – FASHION WORLD
World

How much does it cost to go to the MET Gala 2023? – FASHION WORLD

by admin
How much does it cost to go to the MET Gala 2023? – FASHION WORLD

O MET Gala 2023 takes place on Monday, May 1st. It is the opening event of the exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

Teyana Taylor at the 2021 MET Gala at the Prabal Gurung Workshop @ Getty

The guest list is signed by Anna Wintour, who pay U$ 50 thousand (about R$ 250 thousand) for the ticket. A six-seater table costs US$ 300,000 – without discount.

Kim Petras at the 2021 MET Gala @ Getty

The ticket gives you first-hand access to the exhibition, cocktail and dinner. But… Mainly to be ‘seen’ at the hottest fashion party of the year!

MET Gala 2021 Irina Shayk in Moschino @ Getty

They say that celebrities do not pay this amount, but the brands that will dress them. However, recently there was a rumor that model Kate Upton had to pay $25,000 to secure her invitation.

Met Gala 2019 Billy Porter veste Matt Baron @ Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Whether it’s true or not, it’s hard to know. The only certainty: it is excellent publicity for any top brand to have their clothes on a star, like Lady Gaga or Nicole Kidman. They are guarantees of spontaneous media with photos spread around the world!

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
See also  Sergio Bonelli Editore presents "SIMULACRI 2. SQUARCI" by Marco B. Bucci and Jacopo Camagni

You may also like

Japan Day 13-14 & 20-21 May 2023 Rome

Windtre’s ultra-broadband arrives in Marsala with Open Fiber

Cantão presents its winter 2023 – MONDO MODA

disseminated the unpublished photos – breaking latest news

Lecce-Udinese / Silvestri speaks: “Today the approach will...

Soy La Playa, the project of Pepe Medina...

BENIN: Drinking water, a commodity that is becoming...

Euroleague reactions to penalties to Partizan and Real...

Japan announces that no new crown vaccination certificate...

The chaos of Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy