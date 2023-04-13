The energy class is a technical feature of the freezer that is often overlooked by customers, but it is very important. Find out what the energy class is and how it affects consumption.

Izvor: Copyright: European Union, 2021, EC – Audiovisual Service

You probably already know that a freezer that has a good energy rating or energy class will be more energy efficient and better for the environment. However, what does the energy class on the freezer show and do you know that this detail can save you a lot of money on a monthly basis?

But to help you understand the answer to this question, we will first give you some useful information about the energy classes themselves. Let’s see…

How was the system of energy classes created?

Energy classes tj. energy efficiency ratings were introduced in 1994, with the intention of making it easier for consumers to compare devices when purchasing.

The energy class itself is determined by the energy efficiency index, which shows the ratio of the actual electricity costs of a certain device to average values.

In the original system, grade A marked the most efficient energy class, while the grade D was reserved for the least efficient devices.

However, with technological progress, an increasing number of devices met the requirements for the class above A, which is why classes were introduced, i.e. ratings A+, A++ i A+++. This situation repeated itself and once again a large number of devices met the requirements for a rating greater than A+++.

That is why it was decided in 2021 that the standards and criteria for the energy classification of devices will be completely changed, i.e. to establish a completely new system according to which A again the highest energy class and indicates the most energy-efficient devices, while G became the lowest energy class and indicates devices that are less efficient in terms of energy consumption.

This time, the energy efficiency rating system is designed to survive and be applicable even as technology continues to advance. This means that most of the freezers received an energy class of E or F, even if they would have had an A+ mark on the old scale.

In other words, freezers that previously had the energy class A+++ mark today would not receive the highest rating, because now a larger number of parameters are included in the evaluation, which determine the impact of the device on the environment, that is, on the quality of life.

On the other hand, the energy class A (according to the new scale) belongs to a very small number of freezers and they are significantly more expensive than those belonging to a lower energy class. However, this difference in price is, in the long run, compensated by savings in the electricity used.

What other information does the energy class show on the freezer?

The so-called energy label on the freezer contains more useful information about the device itself. Newer freezers also have a QR code on the label that you can scan with your smartphone and connect to the database European Product Register for Energy Labeling (EPREL)which provides very detailed information about the product, including:

Annual electricity consumption for that device

Details on the registration and technical characteristics of the freezer

Noise emission data, including a decibel loudness rating ranging from A (quietest, below 30 decibels) to D (loudest, 42 decibels).

So now you know what does the energy class on the freezer show. When buying a new device, pay attention to all the information in order to choose the one that best suits your needs and plans.

(WORLD)