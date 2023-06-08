How much is Partizan’s debt | Sport

The general manager of the Black and Whites spoke about the financial condition of the club from Humska.

Source: MN PRESS

General manager of FC Partizan Miloš Vazura told “Informer” how much is the debt of black and white. – “It was public, 35 million euros in December last year. Then, in March, we settled a large part of our obligations towards players and clubs. The debt ranges from 30 to 35 million euros. It goes a little up, a little down,” he said.

According to according to the data of the Agency for Economic Registers, published in mid-May, the debt of FK Partizan is 35.9 million euros, and Crvene zvezda is 75.9 million euros. According to official data, the loss of black and white in 2022 amounts to 1.3 million euros and compared to 2021, it is smaller. The total income of Partizan in 2022 is 2,918,770,000 dinars, and the total expenses are 3,089,306,000 dinars.

FK Partizan finished the season last Sunday in fourth place in the Superliga and qualified for the Conference League. In the meantime, it was announced that Igor Duljaj will remain the head of the coaching staff next season as well.