How much is the most expensive ice cream in the world

The most expensive ice cream in the world is called Byakuya (trans. Midnight Sun) and is made by master confectioners in Japan. Chefs from the Land of the Rising Sun managed to enter the Book of Records thanks to this unique dessert, which is based on several ingredients of European origin, writes CNN.

The most expensive ice cream in the world is served according to special instructions and costs 880,000 yen, which is about 6,380 dollars, the cited source notes. The steep price of this dessert comes from the high cost of the ingredients, including a rare white truffle grown in the Piedmont region. White truffles are priced at 2 million yen per kilogram, which is about $14,510. Byakuya is served with edible gold leaf and two types of sake yeast.

“It took us over 18 months to develop this dessert, with a lot of trial and error to get the perfect taste,” Cellato company representative told Guinness World Records, quoted by CNN.

The most expensive ice cream in the world is served according to special instructions in a way designed to give customers a unique experience. Before eating the ice cream, customers are advised to wait until it reaches a soft texture and then add the white truffle sauce. Moreover, the ice cream is tasted with the help of a special spoon. Cellato recommends that the ice cream be served with sake or a French white wine.

Photo source: CNN