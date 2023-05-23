Home » How much is the most expensive ice cream in the world
World

How much is the most expensive ice cream in the world

by admin
How much is the most expensive ice cream in the world

The most expensive ice cream in the world is called Byakuya (trans. Midnight Sun) and is made by master confectioners in Japan. Chefs from the Land of the Rising Sun managed to enter the Book of Records thanks to this unique dessert, which is based on several ingredients of European origin, writes CNN.

The most expensive ice cream in the world is served according to special instructions and costs 880,000 yen, which is about 6,380 dollars, the cited source notes. The steep price of this dessert comes from the high cost of the ingredients, including a rare white truffle grown in the Piedmont region. White truffles are priced at 2 million yen per kilogram, which is about $14,510. Byakuya is served with edible gold leaf and two types of sake yeast.

“It took us over 18 months to develop this dessert, with a lot of trial and error to get the perfect taste,” Cellato company representative told Guinness World Records, quoted by CNN.

The most expensive ice cream in the world is served according to special instructions in a way designed to give customers a unique experience. Before eating the ice cream, customers are advised to wait until it reaches a soft texture and then add the white truffle sauce. Moreover, the ice cream is tasted with the help of a special spoon. Cellato recommends that the ice cream be served with sake or a French white wine.

Photo source: CNN

See also  Medical error and disappearance of newborns: Another scandal at 237

You may also like

Air Afrique: from birth to bankruptcy, the legacy...

The page is not found – OUR ATTITUDES...

WhatsApp is rolling out a new option for...

Miljana Kulić begs to be returned to the...

Danijela Dimitrovska boyfriend | Entertainment

saved on the fly by his father- Corriere...

when the Pope told me “I can’t even...

U.S. Republican negotiator: Debt ceiling talks are not...

STATE RAILWAYS Agreement signed for ultra-fast networks throughout...

HIGHWAYS 1.5 billion euro earmarked for the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy