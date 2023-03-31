In the calendar of tourist events, which was approved at yesterday’s assembly, there are 26 events that are supported by the City of Banja Luka.

It was approved for these manifestations slightly less than half a million KM, more precisely 499,141 KM.

Most of the money goes to Banja Luka Fest, which is organized by the “Stars and More” agency and which received 82,500 KM from the City of Banja Luka. It is behind them in terms of support Banjaluka Children’s Fair 2023. who got the total 41.256 KM.

It is in third place “Weekend of Hedonism”for which money was allocated from the city treasury 34.500 KM. Coming up Fresh Wave festival with 27,500 KM, then the Banja Luka carnival with 25,000 KM, and for the steeplechase “4 Falcons” 23,000 KM was approved. Motorcycle fest Banjaluka will receive from the City 21 miles KM, a 19,000 KM was awarded for Festival of street entertainers “Trotoart”.

From the city treasury for QUAD WEEK 17,500 KM will be allocated, and the same amount was allocated to the Queen variety show for organizing the Oscars of Popularity. Weekend fest “Weekend plus” is supported with 17 thousand KMmanifestation “Live freely” with 16 thousand KM. Ten thousand KM was set aside for the Tourism Fair, nine thousand KM for the International Knight Festival Kastrum 2023a eight thousand KM for “Color Fun Run”.

The organizers of the Festival of Domestic Products, “Quad Fest” and Krafter Fest also received seven thousand KM each. For “4 Cross Dayak” there is an allocation from the city budget five thousand KM, how much the organizers of the “Banjaluka Oasis” event will receive. For the “Night of Fortresses” the City gives four thousand KM, for the “Dragon Boat Fest” three thousand, and for the event named “Dice, foot tennis” was approved for two thousand KM.

It is interesting that it is not in the calendar Demofestthe festival whose return was recently announced, and which will be held from July 20 to 22 at the Kastel fortress.

