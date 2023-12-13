How much money would Anamaria Prodan have received for the presence of America Express

Anamaria Prodan appeared, a few editions ago, as a contestant on the competition show “America Express”, broadcast on the television station Antena 1. For the five days of the competition, she would have received 50,000 euros as a fee.

Anamaria Prodan joined the team formed by Romică and Cătălin Țociu. The impresara impressed when she joined the show, because she did not give up her jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of euros. Along the way, she got used to the tests, even though she and her colleagues went through difficult situations. For the five days of competition, Click writes that Anamaria Prodan would have received an honorarium worth 50,000 euros, 10,000 euros for each day in the competition, being the best paid contestant so far.

Anamaria Prodan did not comment on the amount, but stated that her appearance is not a “cheap presence at all”. At the same time, he denied that he would have received 2,500 euros per day, another amount that was circulated in the press.

“No one has any way of knowing and it is not normal for my fee or anyone else’s to be known. There are thousands of newspaper speculations and they are made behind the backs of the most powerful. I am not a cheap presence at all and I will not be, because I have built a name for myself over many years, with enormous sacrifices. For 2,500 euros, I don’t even post an ad on the internet, on my social media accounts. So the media speculation amuses me. What money I make is strictly my problem. And the amount is personal!”, said Anamaria Prodan for Click.

Photo source Antena 1