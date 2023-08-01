Home » How much Nikola Jokić earns from his horses | Sport
How much Nikola Jokić earns from his horses

How much Nikola Jokić earns from his horses

Nikola Jokić loves horses and invests in them, but for now he doesn’t make a lot of money from them.

Source: MN PRESS

Nikola Jokić is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA, but when the season ends – he is not too interested in the sport. That’s why this summer, after winning the championship ring, he decided to rest his body and soul, so he turned down the invitation of “Eagles” coach Svetislav Pešić and spends most of his free time with his greatest love: horses!

We saw him at horse races in Sombor, around Bač, and in Italy, while it is now known how much Jokić earns from this sport. Regardless of the fact that his favorite horse Breno Laumar shone in the previous five races and achieved three wins with two second places, it cannot be said that Jokić collects a lot of money from equestrian races, however, it is a passion in which money is certainly not important to him.

American journalist Harrison Wind announced that the total earnings are $46,263, which is the money Jokic might earn in about nine hours in Denver. In the next season, Jokić will receive an annual salary of 47 million dollars, which is a hundred times more than he earned from horse racing, but it is known what he prefers. This is how the second horse Ami Del Duomo fared:

See also how Nikola Jokić enjoyed the equestrian races in Sombor:

