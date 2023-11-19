How much Novak Djokovic earned in the tournament and in the season | Sports

Hunt to the roof on the account of the best in the world!

Novak Djokovic will leave Turin richer for more than four million dollars! By winning against Janik Siner in the final, Nole won the Final Masters for the seventh time and additionally increased the amount in his bank account, thus rounding off the big earnings in 2023. Djokovic will end the season next Sunday in Spain, playing for Serbia at the Davis Cup, and his earnings from success in tournaments will certainly make him more than satisfied.

First of all, Novak earned $325,000 just by placing in the Final Masters. After that, he earned another $390,000 for each of his two group stage wins, for a total of $780,000. Furthermore, placing in the final brings 1,105,000 million dollars to all four participants, and then the prize for winning the title is a whopping 2,201,000 million dollars.

Given that Novak experienced one defeat in the group stage, it comes to a total of 4.4 million dollars how much he earned by winning the prestigious trophy for a record seventh time, thus leaving behind Roger Federer who has six cups in his display cases.

When all Novak’s earnings from the tournament in 2023 are added up, it comes to the sum of 15.9 million dollarswith which he reached the total a total of 180,643,353 million dollars in his career. This means that it is certain that in the coming years, he will break the barrier of a dizzying 200 million dollars in earnings just from participating in tournaments.



Let’s remind you that Djokovic defeated Dane Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets in Turin in the group stage, and then he fought hard to reach the semi-finals with the triumph of Janik Siner against Rune on Thursday before midnight. When he entered the final, Novak played like a champion and swept Carlos Alcaraz off the court in two sets, and then on Sunday he saddened the home crowd with a victory against Janik Siner, which he celebrated in the arms of his children, Tara and Stefan.

