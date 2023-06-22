How much oxygen is left in the submarine Titan | Info

The Titan submarine’s oxygen supply is running low.

The dramatic search for the missing Titan submarine is on its fourth day as it descends to the wreckage of the Titanic, which lies 3,800 meters under the sea off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The US Coast Guard predicts that the supply of oxygen in the submarine Titan will be used up by tomorrow at 13:08 at the latest.

According to Ocean Gate, operator of the Titan, the ship has a 96-hour supply of oxygen in case of emergency. There are five people in the submarine: a British billionaire, a French submarine pilot, a Pakistani businessman and his 19-year-old son and CEO of “Ocean Gate”, the company that manages the Titan.



Horizon Maritime, the Canadian company that co-owns the Polar Prince research vessel from which the Titan submarine was launched, released a statement after a press conference. They say they are doing everything they can to save the crew. It is suspected that the submarine, which went missing on Sunday night, got stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic while on an expedition, that a malfunction occurred and lost communication, or that it simply lost contact with headquarters. , but it still works.

The submarine normally sends signals to its mother ship every 15 minutes, but the signals were not received for several hours, after which rescue teams were deployed.

