How much pension does Lepa Lukić receive | Entertainment

Singers Lepa Lukić and Hasan Dudić were guests in a show where they talked about earnings. Both entertainers are retired, but while Hasan Dudić receives 30,000 dinars every month, Lepa Lukić receives 10 times more.

During the show “After Lunch”, Lepa Lukić bragged all the time that her income was high and that she didn’t have to cut corners.

“I have nothing to do with pensioners, I am of that age, but I hang out with young people. I have been retired for 23 years. I am not asking for anything, I am satisfied. I have three pensions. I deserved them all. I got the national one with merit. In I have been an entertainer for 25 years, and before that I was an ordinary entertainer. That’s how I got a bigger pension base. I can spend one pension a week, I don’t have to restrict myself. One in the amount of 107,000, as a basic pension, which I earned the second, national pension granted to me by the state, in the amount of 73,000 dinars, and the third, in the amount of 1,250 euros, which I receive from Canada, and which I inherited from my late husband. I also have a few performances,” she said. Lepa, after which Hasan Dudić got the floor.



“Lepa intends to live until the age of 107. I don’t have three pensions. I don’t even have a national one. I only have this one, which I’ve been paying into since I was 15. That’s for me in one day. I go to a bar and spend my entire pension. That’s 30 and something thousand. I never let someone pay in a bar. I applied for national pension. They accepted me like nobody. I’m a prominent artist. I’ve been dragged for two years. People who have no connection get them. I expect to get national pension soon . I sang. I have gold records, gold microphones. I have international festivals. I wrote many hits. I sing somewhere, so I earn something in addition to my pension. People call me. For a while people didn’t call me because they thought I was sick. I go to people when they celebrate, they want me. I sit with them, drink and they treat me at the end”.

