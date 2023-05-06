How much punishment can a murderer from Mladenovac receive? Info

Lawyers Veljko Delibašić and Viktor Gostiljac explained why UB cannot receive the maximum sentence.

Source: courier/nemanja nikolić/social networks

UB is not 21 years old

When it comes to the murderer from Mladenovac, Delibašić said that the most severe criminal sanction, or criminal punishment in the Criminal Code, is life imprisonment. “That sentence can only be imposed on those persons who were 21 years old at the time of the commission of the crime. Given that UB was not 21 years old at the time of committing the crime of aggravated murder, he will not be able to receive the heaviest sentence. A prison sentence of at least ten and a maximum of 20 years is provided for this criminal act. All aggravating circumstances will be taken into account by the court and most likely the highest possible sentence will be awarded. Had he been 21 years old, a life sentence would have been imposed. The penalties are the same for terrorism, a minimum of ten and a maximum of 20 years or life imprisonment, but the same Criminal Code applies to that as well – therefore, since he is under 21 years old, he cannot receive a life sentence,” explained Delibašić and pointed out that he thought that the public in this case will not influence the court process.

“If that man has committed what is attributed to him and if it is established that he is the perpetrator of that criminal act, the punishment is maximum. The general right of all convicted persons is to submit a request for release after two-thirds of the sentence has been served. And those sentenced to

life imprisonment. But this does not mean that the court will approve it“, Delibasic said.

A lawyer does not defend a person or a crime

A lawyer does not serve to defend a crime, but to ensure that the law is applied to that person and that he is not treated more severely than prescribed by the law, Delibašić explained.

“The task of a lawyer is to help state authorities to carry out legal proceedings. I personally would not defend either of them. The code of professional ethics dictates that when you are not able to perform your job as professionally as possible, you are obliged to refuse such representation. Since I wish both of them all the best at worst, I wouldn’t be able to do my job professionally. I have defended many serious crimes and other murder cases, but I was able to fight for the law here. For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no qualms about whether I would accept to defend those two monsters. I wouldn’t”, lawyer Veljko Delibašić was clear in “Urank” today.

Gostiljac said that in such a situation “we only need one more thing, that the murder in Mladenovac is a terrorist act”. It must not be released to the public so that we can talk about why it is so. An act of terrorism implies a political connotation. In my opinion, or from what I heard, this guy from Dubona had a fight with someone in front of the bar, went home and killed them. Impulsive act of an individual probably inspired by what happened the day before. It doesn’t have to mean that, but it probably does,” said lawyer Viktro Gostiljac.

“I think the public will be important in this case, but the task of the court is to rise above that atmosphere. Here is the case, it seems to me, that the opinion of the public and the profession can coincide. When it comes to whether Gostiljac would defend U B, said: “Each of us individually makes that decision. Everything we know we know from the media, and experience tells us that not everything has to be true. Not in the sense of consequences, the death of so many people guarantees him what is guaranteed, but his mental state“.

