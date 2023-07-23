How much was Margo Robbie paid for the role of Barbie | Fun

The famous actress Margot Robbie got the central role in the movie “Barbie”, which achieved incredible demand in the pre-premiere edition, and here is how much money the main character took.

The movie “Barbie” took the whole world by storm and achieved huge success even in the pre-premiere edition. The popular production earned $22.3 million at the US box office in Thursday previews.

The first expectations are that the total earnings in the first week of screening will be around 100 million dollars. The premiere of “Barbie” surpassed the previous record of $17.5 million held by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, what is perhaps the most speculated about are the fees received by the main characters.

Before the very beginning of the screening of the film, the salaries of the actors were also leaked. “Variety” wrote that Margot Robbie was paid $12.5 million for the role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling was paid the same amount for the role of Ken. The famous beauty was the highest paid actress in 2022, precisely thanks to the movie “Barbie”.



Back in 2014, Margo said that she always had a strong work ethic and always saved. “I worked three jobs at the same time. In the pharmacy, in the warehouse, I was engaged in catering… I always tried to save money,” she said at the time.

It seems she succeeded in that. According to the site “Celebrity Net Worth”, the wealth of actress Margot Robbie is estimated at 40 million dollars, and this includes earnings from movies, collaborations with big brands and owning real estate.

