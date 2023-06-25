Home » How Novak Djokovic can reach the first place on the ATP list | Sport
Novak Djokovic has before him a clear situation of how to “remove” Alcaraz from the throne.

Carlos Alcaraz won the title at the Queen’s tournament in London on Sunday, lifting the trophy for the first time on grass with his triumph against Alex De Minor, and at the same time returning to the top of the ATP list, overtaking Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard will welcome Monday with 7,675 points and will have 80 ATP points more than the Serb, who will soon be able to repay him again to climb to the top once again.

The calculation is very simple. Novak will have to make something simple – a better result than Alcaraz and make at least one step higher than him, and let’s remind you that the title will bring 2,000 points, participation in the final 1,200, in the semi-final 720, and in the quarter-final 360. Given that the ATP decided not to award points at last year’s Wimbledon after the participation of tennis players from Russia and Belarus was banned, this means that no one will be defending points this July.

Thus, Novak Djokovic will not go to the defense of 2,000 ATP points, as much as the title brings, but will start “from zero”, as if he did not participate last year, and not if he won the most prestigious tennis cup. The same applies to Alcaraz, who last year stopped in the fourth round, in which he was eliminated by Janik Siner.

Novak arrived in London a few days ago and is preparing for Wimbledon by appearing in an exhibition tournament from Tuesday, where he will catch the momentum for Wimbledon and for the continuation of the race for first place, which he has been leading with Alcaraz since last year’s US Open, at which the Spaniard won his first Grand Slam trophy.

