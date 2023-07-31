How old are Ruška Jakić and Lepa Lukić | Fun

Ruška Jakić and Lepa Lukić are legends in their chosen professions, but also famous faces who attracted attention with stories about their years!

Ruška Jakić, the former presenter of the famous show “Love and Fashion”, is one of the most authentic presenters on domestic television. Her line “good morning, beautiful”, which she says to herself every morning when she wakes up, has become legendary, just like her statements about today’s presenters.

She is always made-up and well-dressed, and she regularly thanks the Chinese she shops with for her styling, so one picture of her without a trace of make-up once set the internet on fire:

In addition to the picture, the Internet was also on fire at one time due to the search for “Ruška Jakić’s birthday”, since the presenter and former model did not make a statement on this occasion. However, it was recently discovered that she was born in 1938, that is, she is 85 years old.

Another lady from the public scene that we have been watching on the small screen for decades and who can match Ruška statements by the legend of folk music, singer Lepa Lukić, whom the audience could also watch in reality programs in previous years.

Recently, she set the public on fire when she revealed that she receives 3 pensions, and then how much each of them is, and now the singer is in the spotlight because of her age.

Lepa Lukić was born on January 13, 1940, which means that she is 83 years old and one year younger than Ruška!

