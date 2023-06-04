How Olga Danilović was eliminated from Roland Garros MONDO column | Sports

Olga Danilović was eliminated from Roland Garros in a dramatic match, in which you could not notice these details in the TV broadcast. From Roland Garros MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Olga Danilović failed to pull off a miracle, so only Novak Djokovic remained from the Serbian representatives at Roland Garros. The Serbian tennis player was so close to a sensation against the seventh player in the world Ons Žaber, she won the first set, had “countless” chances in the second and then fell in the third, which ended the fairy tale one step closer to the round of 16 of the Grand Slam.

Danilović played at “Susan Lenglen”, the second largest stadium within the complex in the Boulogne Forest, she was heading towards the goal, it seemed that she could surprise the absolute favorite, but the details decided in the end. Some you could see on TV screens, some you didn’t, and they are similar to the ones that are Novak experienced in the match against Fokina.

The first thing that all the Serbian media noticed was the recklessness and really rude behavior of the fans of the Tunisian woman, who were right behind the box where Olga’s closest ones were, including her boyfriend Jan Oblak. Even during breaks between points, they shouted, were too loud, jumped, to the extent that two Serbian fans had to get up and run to the other side. There was a little girl there with them, no older than two years old, which made the judge in the chair, Kader Nouni, look at them several times and hesitate whether to ask to be taken outside. Even Olga looked there a couple of times, because she screamed several times during her services. Let’s stop in time, it was not the reason for our tennis player’s defeat, just one of the details that probably annoyed her and certainly did not help her to focus in the match of her career.

In the set that Olga won, everything worked almost perfectly, especially the serve and forehand, and then in the second level it started to fall. So much so that at one point, out of nervousness, she threw the ball towards the ball collector a little harder. She immediately raised her hand and began apologizing. All of us remember the moment from the US Open when Novak was disqualified due to a similar situation. Fortunately, it didn’t go that far. When she sat down on the bench, she had a short talk with Nouni, apologized, and that was the end of it. In that set, Olga managed to come back from a break behind, to equalize at 4:4, and it seems that she lost the match just then. In the following game, she suffered a break, so in the game on the serve of Žaber, she missed a break point and that was the beginning of the end.

The tennis player from Tunisia took the lead quickly in the third set, made a double break and reached 4:1. Only then did Olga “wake up”, regained the first break and then literally fell. She slipped, ended up on the ground. Ons immediately approached the net, inquired about her health, then Danilović finished the match and sought the help of a doctor. That didn’t help either, the match ended quickly after that. A big chance was missed, especially because the draw opened up for her, she would have played against Bernarda Pera in the next round, an American with Croatian roots, and Elena Ribakina withdrew from the tournament… Nevertheless, after everything seen, Olga can be full of satisfaction – with such performances of big things are surely very close, maybe already at Wimbledon.