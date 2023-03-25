Partizan really dominated Olympiakos and managed to achieve an important victory, and it was evident that everything worked in the game of Željko Obradović’s team. However, what was the key to this triumph?

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Partizan defeated Olympiakos in a packed “Arena” and thus came close to placing in the Top 8! Željko Obradović was delighted both with the play of his players and the fans who created a fantastic atmosphere, and when you look at the Euroleague table, you can clearly see how big a triumph this is.

Not only did Partizan achieve a great victory in the battle for the Top 8, but they also defeated the first-placed team of the Euroleague, a team that destroyed all rivals in turn and after reaching the Final Four last season, now managed to be even better and to position itself as one from the contenders for the title.

We saw fantastic basketball in the “Arena”, moves that will be talked about for a long time, choreography that toured Europe, and what was it that brought victory to Partizan?

SO MUCH!



James Nunnelli “fired up” at the beginning, gained confidence and started shooting. He scored 10 points at the start of the match, after the first 10 minutes he had an incredible performance of 10 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds and it was he who led Partizan to this victory. We have seen this season that he can shine, and although he does not have the continuity to regularly score 20 points like last night, there are players who are always there to contribute!

THEY ALWAYS CAN!

Kevin Panter, Dante Egzum and Matijas Lessor have managed to get in the form in which Željko Obradović can almost certainly count on a double-digit performance from them in every Euroleague match. Against Olympiakos, Panther scored 17, Dante Exum 15, and Matias Lesor 12 points, and in previous matches they were no less reliable. Against Ephesus, Panther had 19 points, Exum 17, and Lesor 9 points, while in the match with Olimpia from Milan they scored 15, 10 and 11 points respectively. Against Virtus, Panter and Dante led to victory with 17 points each, so this is the backbone of the team for serious results.

AGGREGATE FROM AUSTRALIA

In the middle of the third quarter, Olympiakos entered a series of points and managed to reach 50:46 after a point by Sasha Vezenkova, they had two attacks in which they could equalize and break the match, but then they fell into Dante’s hell! The Australian hit a three-pointer at 53:46, then another free throw and the match was settled! Exum, who until then had only five points by the end of the match, added ten more and confirmed that he pushes only when it is most important and that when the black and white machine stops, the unit from Australia will restart it.

THE MAGIC NUMBER 30 – TO TELL YOU ŽELKO…

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

“What makes me happier than the victory is that absolutely none of the players are selfish… They are not selfish and that is the essence of this game. To play for the team, to know that this is the most important thing and that this is the most important,” said Željko Obradović after the game. and this is confirmed by the numbers. As many as 22 assists and 8 steals make up the magic number 30 that best describes the game of black and white. Selfless in attack, selfless in defense and victory will come by itself.

I KNOW HIM!

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Mustafa Fal is an enigma for all Euroleague defenses, and in the Arena we saw Alen Smailagić and Matijas Lesor being left alone on him. In the end – 13 points, 6 rebounds and only one assist from the tall center from France, just what the greatest basketball mind in Europe wanted.

“I know that player from the Turkish league, when I was the coach of Fenerbahçe I played many games against him. Everything we did was absolutely never a conceptual error. Everything is a matter of agreement, we played the game as we agreed. That is a player what’s the best part of his game is the assist in the low post. They have moves when he gets the ball where they run through and set up Vezenkov’s block. And it’s always an easy basket. sometimes we succeeded, sometimes we didn’t,” explained Željko Obradović.

Now there is no rest, the match with Cedevita Olimpija follows, which is crucial because every setback in the regional competition can mean the loss of the first position in the standings of the regular part of the season. And then comes Barcelona and Real Madrid…

(WORLD)