How pensioners can raise their pension if they are sick | Info

How pensioners can raise their pension if they are sick

How pensioners can raise their pension if they are sick

Pensioners who cannot collect their pension themselves can authorize someone to do it for them.

It often happens that a pensioner falls ill and cannot raise his pension on his own. In view of this, the PIO Fund often receives questions regarding the authorization given to another person in order to raise income – what needs to be done and what is the procedure for the authorization to be valid.

I’m sick and it’s getting harder and harder to move, so I’d like to authorize my daughter to withdraw the pension on my behalf. What should I do”, reads one of those questions. According to the Fund, the beneficiary of a pension or financial compensation can authorize a proxy to receive a pension and/or financial compensation on his behalf.

The power of attorney must be certified and valid until its revocation by the beneficiary, or until the death of the beneficiary, if the revocation does not occur. Therefore, if the user wants another person to receive a pension and (or) financial compensation on his behalf, it is necessary to submit to the PIO Fund a power of attorney certified exclusively by a public notary, i.e. a notary, as well as proof of the power of attorney’s residence, specified by the Fund.

