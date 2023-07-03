how Rai and Mediaset change

It’s not just the case Bianca Berlinguer at the Rainow the case also breaks out Barbara d’Urso a Mediaset. The two ladies of the video of their respective companies find themselves at a crossroads. Stay under different conditions or try new paths. Barbara d’Urso will no longer lead Afternoon Fivea classic appointment of Canale5 but which in recent times has suffered sound defeats in the competition of ratings from Live Life Of Alberto Matano on Rai1. D’Urso has repeatedly asked Mediaset’s top management to return with prime time. Her contract expires in December. It could be renewed with the bartering of prime time in place of Afternoon 5. Provided that relations between the top management of Cologno and Barbarella do not collapse. As happened previously with Alessia Marcuzzi.

Barbara d’Urso will not host Afternoon 5. Mediaset thanks her “for the professionalism shown and for the great work done”

Mara Venier, family dinner after the mourning of her son-in-law Pier Francesco Forleo: “The meaning of life is theirs”

Bianca Berlinguer complained because on Tuesday in the Rai2 programming she decided in prime time to broadcast first Boomerissima and then Beasts during the autumn season, two programs which, in the presenter’s opinion, could take away ratings from Cartabianca. A friendly fire that is added to DiMartedì on La7 which as a competitor always manages to win against Rai3.

Another thing that Berlinguer has not digested is the decision to grant Rai3 another talk, entrusted to Nunzia DeGirolamo, on Monday evening 24 hours before Cartabianca. Bianca fears the new program may take guests away from her. After all Mauro Corona alone it cannot work miracles. Berlinguer could respond to the sirens coming from Mediaset. The Cologno-based company has not yet decided who will be the presenter of Controcorrente Prima Serata, left orphaned by Veronica Gentiles passed to the Hyenas (where it will replace Belen). The predestined Myrta Merlino it should be diverted in the afternoon and Berlinguer take its place on Wednesdays in prime time on Rete4. But Myrta left La7 because, tired of daytime, she wanted prime time. And apparently she won’t even have it at Mediaset.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

