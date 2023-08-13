Home » How restaurants tempt us to eat more | Magazine
How restaurants tempt us to eat more | Magazine

How restaurants tempt us to eat more | Magazine

Here are the tricks restaurants use to entice us to eat more…

Izvor: Shutterstock/HAKINMHAN

Apart from the skillful hands of the head chef and the staff, the food in the restaurants is delicious to us thanks to one ingenious trick. As it turns out, there are a lot of psychological effects at play when you walk into a restaurant, and they reveal a lot about the interaction between food and our environment, writes Time.

It’s about lighting, no less and no more. There are good reasons why luxury restaurants almost uniformly use dim lighting, and it makes sense that this darkness, which is repeated in movie theaters, encourages us to eat more.

“When we lower the lighting, we’re more relaxed, which usually increases overall satisfaction and the overall experience,” he says. We’ll probably consume a little more because, we’re not paying attention and we don’t care“says Sarah Lefebvre, a professor of marketing at Murray State University.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Dimmed light not only encourages us to eat more – it also influences what we choose to eat. Low lighting in restaurants has been found to make people they lower the criterion of a healthy diet and replace the salad with fries or fail to resist the dessert.

Light even affects the taste of food or which flavors we are most likely to reach for.

Professor Lefebvre has studied what she calls “sensory compensation”, or the idea that depriving one sense can enhance another. In a 2022 study, she found that in a dark room, foods with only one flavor dimension, such as sweet or salty (such as popcorn), actually tasted better than in light.

So think about it next time you order another portion, especially if you’re struggling with extra pounds.

(WORLD)

