How Russia is preparing for the counteroffensive of Ukraine

For months now, military analysts and the most attentive observers of the war in Ukraine have been expecting a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army against the Russian one, whose winter campaign to occupy new territories inside Ukraine was limited to a victory, mostly symbolic, in the eastern city of Bakhmut. Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken openly of a counter-offensive, albeit in rather general terms: in an interview data a BBC News in mid-May, he had argued that the Ukrainian army needed “still some time” to organize itself better and make the attack on the Russians more effective.

The counter-offensive, which seems imminent, will be much more complicated than the one that in September 2022 had allowed Ukraine to reconquer a large piece of the north-east of the country and a few weeks later the southern city of Kherson. At least since November, Russia has been fortifying various positions and digging trenches along almost the entire front line, about a thousand kilometers long, precisely to prevent a new Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“There was a short hiatus during the winter, probably due to the ground being frozen and difficult to dig,” has explained al Financial Times Brady Africk, a researcher at the American Enterprise Institute who for months has edited and published a series of maps on Russia’s efforts to defend the occupied territories in Ukraine. “But the ground has softened since then and we have seen a sharp increase in digging to fortify positions, especially in recent months.”

Satellite images analyzed by Africk show that the most heavily fortified point on the front is the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine. The Russians in particular fortified the defense lines and trenches east of the bend of the Dnepr River, north of two important Ukrainian cities currently under Russian control, Mariupol and Melitopol (groups of Ukrainian partisans are active in both). An analysis of the Russian fortifications of Reuters points out that two small towns just behind the present front line, Tokmak and Bilmak, have been completely surrounded by Russian fortifications.

Il Guardian explains that this region is “the most obvious point for a Ukrainian attack”, the purpose of which, in the event, would be to “cut off the active supply lines along the coast roads”, and in the long run “make impossible the Russian occupation of the Crimea”. Crimea was occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014, after a referendum deemed illegal by much of the international community.

If the Ukrainian army managed to occupy some territories included in this band, the only way to supply the Russian troops in Crimea would pass through the bridge over the Kerch Strait, which directly connects Russia and Crimea, already attacked and heavily damaged in the autumn of 2022.

At the same time, however, it is possible that the Ukrainian army decides to attack a less fortified area of ​​the front, to take the Russian army by surprise. “The length of the front plays to our advantage,” he explained to Financial Times the former Ukrainian defense minister, Andriy Zagorodnyuk: «Russian troops are scattered along the front and we will always be able to find areas where they do not expect to fight».

Il Guardian speculates that the Ukrainian counter-offensive could start from an amphibious attack from Kherson: the Ukrainian army could cross the Dnieper River, which is acting as a natural defense for the Russian army, and quickly penetrate a poorly fortified region between the Dnieper and the northern part of the Crimea.

According to Ed Arnold, an analyst at the UK’s Royal United Services Institute, it would be a “high-risk, high-return” strategy if the attack were to be successful. The Guardian however he notes that this region was one of the least talked about during the war, precisely because it was considered extremely well defensible by Russia: and therefore it is difficult to understand whether preparations are underway for a Ukrainian offensive.

Another hypothesis is that the Ukrainian army starts its counter-offensive in the eastern territories conquered in the autumn, i.e. in the Luhansk region. In a long analysis article on the possible Ukrainian counter-offensive the Kyiv Independent he claims that in this region the Russian fortifications were built along a single line of defense at a very short distance from the front, between 5 and 20 kilometres. In the event of a Ukrainian attack, the Russian army’s only option would be to defend that defensive line at all costs, he explained to the Kyiv Independent Karolina Hird, analyst at the Institute for the Study of War. “And if the Ukrainian army manages to penetrate that line, the Ukrainian forces could push into the occupied Luhansk region.”

In Luhansk, as in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army did not just dig trenches. To slow down a possible advance of Ukrainian armored vehicles in recent months, Russian troops have dug holes and ditches and strengthened the lines behind the front with two types of objects. The so-called “dragon’s teeth”, i.e. small concrete pyramids that make the terrain uneven for the passage of military vehicles, and the “porcupines”, i.e. metal bars, often obtained from railway tracks, welded together to form spikes. Several Ukrainian cities built hundreds of them at the beginning of the Russian invasion, when it was feared the arrival of Russian military assets almost everywhere. In many cases the Russians have also planted mines between the front and their own defensive lines, which take time to detonate without causing damage or injury.

Part of the effectiveness of these precautions, however, will depend on how the Russians integrate them into their own strategy. “By themselves, obstacles do not stop the advance of a military force,” he explained to Financial Times the Ukrainian analyst Mykola Bielieskov, affiliated with a government research centre. “They will only be effective if adequately manned and complemented by artillery fire, air force and the placement of reserve forces.”

“It is plausible that the Russians have the men needed to build a solid defence, including mines and trenches”, he wrote recently Michael Kofman, Russia expert at the Center for a New American Security: «That’s not to say that Ukraine can’t break through Russian defensive lines, but recent counter-offensives suggest that the Ukrainians have had a hard time capitalizing on the momentum gained after have passed the Russian defensive lines”.