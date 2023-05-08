How Russia prepares for Victory Day

Loading player

Final preparations are underway in Russia for Victory Day ceremonies, which commemorate and celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II on 9 May. Traditionally it is the most important event for Vladimir Putin’s propaganda, but this year the preparation of the parade and other events has been marred by anxieties and paranoia about the security of the Russian president especially, after the two drones shot down near the Kremlin last week. In some regions the celebrations were canceledwhile in Moscow they will take place with stricter controls and probably on a smaller scale than usual.

The Russian government has on several occasions defined the passage of drones over the historic building where Putin lives and the government is based as a “planned terrorist attack” by Ukraine, and as an “assassination attempt” against the president. Ukraine has rejected the accusations, but although there are still many details to be clarified on the matter, new security measures have been adopted in Moscow to reduce the risk of new unauthorized overflights. In addition to having banned the use of drones in the city in general, activities have been launched to disturb the GPS signal, with the result that many people are unable to use their sat navs.

According to some sources consult dal Guardian, there is some paranoia about security on the part of the authorities ahead of tomorrow’s military parade in Moscow. For Putin, Victory Day is usually an occasion to make propaganda and present himself as the direct successor of the generation that defeated Nazi Germany, leading Russia to victory. Last year Putin used this representation to motivate his own “special operation” in Ukraine, claiming that he wanted to free it from the new Nazis. On that occasion, the parade took place two and a half months after the invasion of Ukraine and the first heavy bombing of Kiev and other cities.

Since then, the capital of Ukraine has been bombed several times and suffered an attack again this morning along with other cities in the country. Five people were injured in Kiev and it is being wondered whether there could be heavier shelling in the coming hours and tomorrow as the memorial parade is held in Moscow. Russia continues to struggle to make progress along the more than 200-kilometer front in eastern Ukraine, as there has been talk for weeks of a probable Ukrainian army counter-offensive that could put Russian soldiers in further difficulty.

In addition to the problems at the front, in recent days Putin has had to face criticism from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, who had threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the Bakhmut area, accusing the Russian government of not supplying him with ammunition and other enough resources. Prigozhin reportedly revised his plans to leave the area over the weekend after receiving new promises on arms supplies, sparing the government the risk of a Victory Day withdrawal.

Some regions have decided to cancel parades and military parades, or to organize them on a reduced scale, not only for security reasons, but also for organizational difficulties related to the lack of soldiers. A substantial part of the military personnel is engaged at the front and therefore only the recruits remain, who in many cases will parade alone or accompanied by auxiliary personnel or personnel who have nothing to do directly with the army.

The March of the Immortal Regiment, one of the most important demonstrations on May 9 in which relatives of WWII veterans remember their loved ones by parading with their photographs, will not be held this year. In mid-April, news circulated that the organizers had not asked for authorization for the March, which Putin also attended last year. The official reason is linked to security issues, but one hypothesis is that they wanted to avoid the risk that many decide to parade with photos of their loved ones who died in over a year of war in Ukraine.

The military parade in Moscow, on the other hand, will be organized normally, even if lower participation is expected due to the need for more security checks. Putin will participate in the event and will use it to claim that he has made progress in Ukraine, trying to hide the defeats and difficulties of recent months. In last year’s speech, the Russian president solemnly announced: “Victory will be ours, as in 1945.”