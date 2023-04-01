Sandra Afrika celebrates her 35th birthday today, and this is the story of her nickname.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

In addition to her music career, singer Sandra Afrika can also boast of a successful business, which she recently launched with her manager.

We are talking about real estate, specifically the construction of buildings, and Sandra does not hide that she earned a lot of money from selling apartments. However, today has a special reason to celebrate. Sandra Prodanović turns 35 today. She has been active on the show since 2007, and is known to the public as Sandra Afrika.

Marina Tucaković once “baptized” her in Africa. The singer spoke about it during an earlier television appearance, which at first appeared only as Sandra.

“I’m kidding, I say: ‘Marina Tucaković baptized me’, but that’s how it turned out in the end. She wrote a song, she decided to call it ‘Africa’. I appeared on the show as Sandra, only with the song ‘Afrika’ and then it was that – can it be from ‘Sandra, Africa’ That’s what the audience called me,” she explained.

At first, she recalled, it was quite strange and she didn’t particularly like it. Over time, however, everything changed.

“In the beginning it was strange and I was ashamed, really. For example, when I need to call a make-up artist, stylist or someone and now, since it was the beginning, I need to explain who is on the phone, I say: ‘This is Sandra’ and, now, I’m ashamed to say Africa, so I don’t know how to explain. And they ask which Sandra, and then I explain: ‘Well, small, black, you know’, ‘Well, say Africa’ and I’m like: ‘Okay, Sandra Africa here,'” the singer laughed.

(WORLD/ Pink.rs)