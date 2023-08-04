Home » How Serbs were expelled from Croatia in a criminal operation in 1995 | Entertainment
At five o’clock in the morning on August 4, 1995, the first platoon of Croatian artillery was fired at Serbs in Republika Srpska Krajina.

The attack by the Croatian forces was strong with aerial fire and infantry strikes. The Croatian Air Force hit the airport in Udbina, the road in Petrinja, the telecommunication transmitter, after which road and almost all telephone connections were cut. The brutal attacks did not stop until August 7, and in just four days, the largest ethnic cleansing in Europe since the Second World War took place.

Between 200,000 and 250,000 Serbs were expelled, almost 2,000 people were killed, while more than 22,000 Serb houses were burned. And as a final blow to people leaving their homes and fleeing, criminals threw bombs from airplanes! Then, 13 people, both minors and old, were killed in two minutes of shelling on Petrovačka cesta. Four children were among the victims.
Despite the terrible crime, in Croatia both “Bljesak” and “Storm” are celebrated as a great victory, while in Serbia they are days of remembrance for the terrible suffering of the innocent Serbian people.

Truth and justice have not been achieved even today, but memory does not die! The state leadership headed by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is in Prijedor today to mark the Day of Remembrance of the Martyred and Exiled.

In an extended period from 19:55 to 21:40 in Usijan, we are talking about the criminal operation “Storm”.

Guests:
prof. Predrag Marković, historian
Milan Antonijević, lawyer
Veselin Šljivančanin, retired JNA officer
prof. Velibor Stević, pilot

Editor and presenter Silvija Slamnig

